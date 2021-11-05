GREEN BAY — The McDonell girls volleyball team entered the Resch Center brimming with confidence — and it showed on the court.
Facing No. 3 seed Wonewoc-Center in the WIAA Division 4 state semifinals Friday, the No. 2 seed Macks seized control in all three sets, cruising to a 25-21, 25-19, 25-11 victory at the Resch Center.
McDonell (35-14) advances to face Wabeno/Laona (38-8) for the state championship at 9 a.m. Saturday. The No. 4 seed Rebels upset No. 1 seed Monticello 25-23, 24-26, 25-23, 25-19 in the other semifinal.
“I think that we just came in confident — confident in our abilities and confident in (how the match would play out), and we executed that,” Macks coach Kat Hanson said. “Anytime you’re in a state tournament it’s a big moment, it’s a big venue. … I think it’s a testament to our players to how they handled that moment. It’s exciting as a coach to see that.
“I think that we came out mentally tough and we were ready to go.”
McDonell, making its fourth appearance at the state tournament, is vying for its first title since 2009. Last year the Macks fell short in the state championship match, and in 2010 they lost in the semifinals.
McDonell senior libero Lauryn Deetz said the position her team finds itself in — after battling through adversity all season and placing fifth in the Western Cloverbelt Conference — “is a great achievement for us.”
Wonewoc-Center entered the day with a 27-2 record, but McDonell received strong contributions throughout its lineup to snap the Wolves’ 15-match winning streak.
McDonell stat leaders included Destiny Baughman (six kills, five digs, four assists), Abby Bresina (16 assists, seven aces, six digs), Grace Goettl (six kills, two digs), Marley Hughes (six kills), Aubrey Dorn (six kills), Kaitlyn Ortmann (five kills, three aces), Emily Cooper (nine assists, two digs), Deetz (six digs, four aces), Josie Witkowski (three kills) and Sydney Flanagan (two digs).
In the first set, the Macks turned a 5-5 tie into a 16-8 advantage. In the second set, they jumped out to a 14-3 edge. And in the third set they won 21 of the first 27 points. Momentum was firmly in McDonell's favor throughout the match.
“We’ve talked all year about making the play and not waiting for the other team to make a mistake — going out and earning that point,” Hanson said. “I thought we did that great. I feel like we executed. Things weren’t perfect — they never are — but we worked through that. We executed really well and we did a great job of pressing over on our block, which made a huge difference for our blockers. But offensively I thought we did great too.”
Added Deetz: “We’ve been in such big games and close games. The skills that we do during practice really help us for that kind of moment — to really push through and get those big points.”
Baughman, a fellow senior who fought back from a mid-season knee injury, noted she was proud to see her team bond and improve communication throughout the season.
Hanson said the Macks are eager to rest up and take the court Saturday with the same level of confidence they showed Friday.
“When you can absorb that moment (of competing at state) and relish in that moment — but be in the moment and not have it overtake you — I think that says a lot about their mental toughness and the growth that they’ve done during the season and throughout their whole sports career,” Hanson said.
McDonell 3, Wonewoc-Center 0
McDonell def. Wonewoc Center 25-21, 25-19, 25-11.
McDonell leaders: Destiny Baughman 6 kills, 5 digs, Grace Goettl 6 kills, 2 digs, Marley Hughes 6 kills, Kait Ortmann 5 kills, 3 aces, Abby Bresina 16 assists, 7 aces, 6 digs. Wonewoc-Center leaders: Kelsey Justman 12 kills, Nicole Totzke 5 kills, 4 digs.