GREEN BAY — McFarland volleyball coach Trish Fortune wasn’t surprised to see the Bloomer Blackhawks fired up for their WIAA Division 2 state semifinal showdown.
Unfazed by facing Fortune's No. 1 seed Spartans — whom they lost to in the season-opening Whitewater Tournament — the emotionally charged Blackhawks jumped out to a 15-13 lead in the first set Friday at the Resch Center.
“We were expecting (Bloomer) to come out tougher (than their first meeting of the season), which they did,” Fortune said. “We expected them to be more complete, just come out tougher and more aggressive.”
But after calling timeout to regroup, McFarland proceeded to win 10 of the next 11 points en route to a 25-18, 25-15, 25-14 victory over Bloomer, ending the Blackhawks' first appearance at the state volleyball tournament.
Bloomer, which won 21 of its previous 22 matches, finished the season 32-8, while McFarland (37-3) extended its winning streak to 31 games heading into the state final against Luxemburg-Casco (34-13).
Blackhawks coach Liz Bohl hugged her players after the match and smiled while addressing them, saying, “I’m really proud of my team. They represented us well.”
Bloomer seniors Shantelle Ruf and Larissa Fossum said this year’s team will be remembered for coming together and displaying versatility.
“This is a team that just really loved to play the game,” added senior Emma Krejci, who recorded team highs in kills (seven) and aces (three).
Other Bloomer stat leaders included senior Rylie Jarr (12 assists, three digs), junior Josie Kostner (15 digs, one kill), senior Megan Bischel (three kills), freshman Bella Seibel (three kills), senior Emma Seibel (five digs, two kills), sophomore Lexi Post (two kills), senior Jordan Klima (six assists, three digs, one kill), junior Nicole Breu (one kill), Ruf (four digs) and Fossum (three digs, one kill).
Despite winning the Heart O’North with an 8-0 conference record and rallying to clinch a sectional title this season, Bohl said her Blackhawks just couldn’t keep up with McFarland’s talent and size.
Bloomer was as close as five points, 18-13, in the second set, but it wasn't able to put a serious scare into McFarland in the final set.
“They’re a tough team, and I feel like their outside hitters ... No. 10 especially (sophomore Avery Pennekamp, with a match-high 13 kills), we really struggled with her in terms of setting up our blocks the first couple of sets,” Bohl said.
“They had a lot of weapons. They’re a very good team. It was tough.”
McFarland 3, Bloomer 0
McFarland def. Bloomer 25-18, 25-15, 25-14.
Bloomer leaders: Emma Krejci 7 kills, Rylie Jarr 12 assists, Josie Kostner 15 digs, Emma Seibel 5 digs, Jordan Klima 6 assists. McFarland leaders: Avery Pennekamp 13 kills, Nina Crull 10 kills, Lizzy Fortune 29 assists, Erin Eggers 17 digs. Records: Bloomer 32-8, McFarland 37-3.