The Eau Claire Memorial volleyball team had its chances in Saturday night's regional championship against D.C. Everest. Unfortunately for the Old Abes, the Evergreens took advantage of theirs more often.
D.C. Everest captured the final momentum swing, taking the decisive fifth set 15-12 to secure a Division 1 regional title with a back-and-forth victory at the Eagles Nest. The fifth-seeded Evergreens won 21-25, 25-15, 26-24, 23-25, 15-12 to upset the fourth-seeded Old Abes and advance to next week's sectional semifinals.
"I feel like we had a lot of nerves, which impacted our energy and our communication," Memorial coach Juliana Nichols said. "It impacted our execution too. We made more errors than we typically do, and I think that's just because we were a little nervous. That's normal in a regional final, but we just couldn't pull it out in the end."
The Evergreens took a 2-1 lead before the Old Abes rallied to force a fifth set. D.C. Everest took eight of the first 11 points in the final set to stake an early lead and held on for the regional title.
"We came in as the underdogs today, so the girls really wanted to come out and dominate and show they could have been the No. 4 seed," Evergreens coach Tina Prahl said. "It was awesome to win this one."
Memorial held a lead late in the third set, but the Evergreens rallied to win it. The Old Abes were ahead 22-19, but D.C. Everest won seven of the final nine points.
It was a turning point in the match, putting the Evergreens ahead 2-1, and gave them the cushion to be able to lose the fourth set without dropping the match.
"Our senior leadership makes the difference," Prahl said. "We haven't really had a point where we turn into six individuals on the floor. They do it together as a team."
Memorial won the first set comfortably but fell behind early in the second set and couldn't recover. The Evergreens rallied late in the third set to get on the cusp of the regional title, but Memorial broke a tie late in the fourth set to ensure they'd play a fifth.
Memorial was seeking a second straight regional title this year. The Old Abes won a championship in the spring season, but came up just short in their endeavor to add another to the trophy case.
Brenna Bruchert hit 19 kills for Memorial. Maja Anderson made 27 digs, and Emma Miller passed 24 assists.
Memorial graduates nine seniors who helped the program achieve success last spring and this fall. The Old Abes finished the year with a 26-9 record.
"It's a huge loss for us to have these girls leave," Nichols said. "I'm so proud of their leadership and dedication that they have to each other and this program. They made the younger girls better and pushed each other all the time. I can't say enough about how amazing of girls they are."
D.C. Everest 3, Eau Claire Memorial 2
D.C. Everest def. Memorial 21-25, 25-15, 26-24, 23-25, 15-12.
Memorial leaders: Brenna Bruchert 19 kills, Maja Anderson 27 digs, Emma Miller 24 assists. Records: Memorial 26-9, D.C. Everest 22-14.