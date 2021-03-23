Eau Claire Memorial volleyball now has a clear goal to shoot for. And the Old Abes look like a team that’s well aware of that fact.
The Abes secured an impressive straight-set victory Tuesday night at the Eagles Nest against La Crosse Central, a team that entered 5-2, to push their own record to that same 5-2 mark. They’ve won four of the last five, and look to be in a groove at an opportune time. The team is a couple weeks away from a playoff it wasn’t sure it would get a chance to play when this alternative fall season began.
“I feel like we’re peaking at the perfect time of the season,” first-year Memorial coach Juliana Nichols said. “We’re hopefully just going to keep going up from here.”
The WIAA announced last week it will conduct playoffs, as well as a state tournament, for all alternative fall sports besides football. For the Old Abes, that means going from playing a nonconference slate of games just for the love of the sport to setting their sights on hardware.
“I didn’t think we were going to have a playoffs, so that’s really fun,” Memorial middle hitter Mya Gerlach said.
Memorial is joined by Eau Claire North, Stevens Point and Superior in a four-team Group A for the postseason. Regional semifinals and finals will be held on Saturday, April 10 at the highest-seeded school in each group, and the state championship will run on Saturday, April 17 at Kaukauna High School.
As for Tuesday, the Old Abes showed they have the mental fortitude to hang in stressful playoff scenarios.
Despite the three-set win, the RiverHawks pushed Memorial hard in the first and third sets. Central erased a 22-18 Memorial lead in the first with four straight points, then answered the Old Abes in their first three attempts to end the set before the home squad finally secured a 28-26 advantage.
Central escaped 13-8 and 18-15 holes in the third set to push the score to 24-24 before Memorial put any hopes of a comeback to rest. Nichols saw her team radiate resilience.
“I think our communication really picked up,” Memorial outside/middle hitter Brenna Bruchert said of those critical moments. “And I think that our coverage on our blocks really worked. We stayed consistent throughout the whole game, and I’m really proud of that.”
Bruchert had one of the key blocks down the stretch, getting a hand on the ball to push the Old Abe advantage to 25-24 in the third set. Kayla Sorensen ended it with a kill moments later.
Memorial looked at its best in a dominant second frame, going on a 13-1 run to claim a 25-7 advantage.
“I think our defense was really reading the hitters on the other side well,” Gerlach said. “Our serve was on, everything was just on.”
Bruchert led the squad with 12 kills, while Maja Anderson had 17 digs and Emma Miller dished out 16 assists.
The Abes next travel to La Crosse, this time to meet Logan, on Thursday. Another chance to improve — and build a resume worthy of hosting the regionals.
“We have something to work for now instead of just winning game after game after game,” Nichols said. “We’re really working to be able to host our regional. The next couple of games will determine that.”
Eau Claire Memorial 3, La Crosse Central 0
Eau Claire Memorial def. La Crosse Central 28-26, 25-7, 26-24.
Memorial leaders: Brenna Bruchert 12 kills, 3 digs; Kayla Sorensen 7 kills, 15 digs; Maja Anderson 17 digs; Mya Gerlach 5 kills, 2 digs. Records: Central 5-3, Memorial 5-2.