The whole season has been a bit hard to believe.
Varsity volleyball in March? Unheard of. A playoff schedule featuring multiple matches in one day? Likewise.
The latest new experience for Eau Claire Memorial, however, was of the pleasant variety.
When the Old Abes captured their first regional title since 2015 on Saturday, the situation was so unusual that it took a moment for the accomplishment to set in.
“I feel like we all didn’t really realize that we were at this point when we got the win,” senior Kayla Sorensen said. “Hearing ‘regional champion’ is something I’ve never heard before, and the whole team has never heard before. So we were super excited. It just motivates us even more to keep going.”
Memorial swept Eau Claire North and Stevens Point in a doubleheader at Stevens Point to win the regional crown. The Old Abes have won five matches in a row, and believe they’re reaching their peak as they enter sectional play.
Memorial, seeded fourth, takes on No. 1 Sun Prairie on Tuesday afternoon in DeForest. The winner plays either No. 2 Holmen or No. 3 DeForest in the sectional final at 7 p.m. in Beaver Dam.
The Old Abes may be the underdog, if the seeding is to be believed, but they’re feeling confident heading into the matchup against the Cardinals.
“I feel like we are peaking at the perfect time,” Memorial coach Juliana Nichols said. “But I think we still have a lot more to give.”
Sun Prairie, an opponent from about 180 miles away, is a bit of a mystery for the Old Abes. They’ve done their scouting by watching film, and know it’ll take another big performance to keep moving on.
“They have some strong outside hitters. Their setter is solid as well, she’s really quick and can place the ball really well,” Nichols said. “They’re a pretty strong blocking team too. But I keep telling my girls: Every team is beatable. It’s fun to be the underdog.”
Memorial will focus on what it can control on its own side of the net. Lately, that’s meant a renewed mental focus.
“We’ve really upped the intensity, knowing that it’s the playoffs and any game can be the last one,” Sorensen said. “Our heads are really in the game, and we’re all coming together and putting our best foot forward on the court.”
Tuesday’s match will be Memorial’s first time playing at sectionals in six years. Two victories would send them to Thursday’s Division 1 alternate fall state semifinals. Memorial has never reached the WIAA state tournament.
It’s been quite a start for Nichols, who’s in her first season in charge.
“I don’t think (I could have asked for better),” she said. “I came in with really no expectations because I had no idea what to expect. ... This season has been phenomenal. This team is really special. The team chemistry, I’ve never experienced even in my 12 years of playing volleyball. It’s really something.”
It’s made for a fun ride. Ultimately, the Abes just want to keep competing. There was a time when they believed their season had been totally lost.
Memorial needed to wait to get back on the court, but it’s been well worth it.
“There definitely a point where I thought my volleyball career was over,” Sorensen said. “It was a hard pill to swallow, but then the season came around and it’s making it even harder. I don’t want this season to end.”