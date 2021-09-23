With a long win streak in tow, the Eau Claire Memorial volleyball team was already feeling good. Throw in the energy of a raucous crowd on either side of them, and the Old Abes had all the extra boost they needed.
Memorial rode the energy of a rowdy gym and the power of its outside hitters to a 3-1 win over rival Eau Claire North on Thursday at the Doghouse. The victory continued a prolonged run of success, pushing the Old Abes' winning streak to 12.
"That was so fun," Memorial senior hitter Brenna Bruchert said. "A lot of times it can be hard to play when there are this many people in the stands, but I think we really fed off this energy. We really missed playing with a fan section like that after last year. Having everyone back was just so much fun."
Memorial (20-5) took each set but the second, winning 25-15, 22-25, 25-22, 25-19. The Old Abes' hitters, Bruchert and Maddie Rubenzer, made their mark — and perhaps a few dents on the Doghouse floor — with some thunderous kills. Bruchert hit a match-high 16 kills, while Rubenzer added 13.
"Sometimes we get hesitant when we're hitting, but I always pressure them to have an attack mentality," Memorial coach Juliana Nichols said. "Put the pressure on the other team, don't wait for them to come after us. They've really taken onto that, and I really think that helps us be strong hitters."
Prior to Thursday's clash, the Old Abes hadn't dropped a set in their previous seven matches. That streak ended, but the wins are continuing to roll in.
With the postseason just under a month away, it's a good place for a team to be.
"I think our setters have been doing a really amazing job of connecting with our hitters, and we've just been executing super well lately," Bruchert said. "And our back row has always been our rock. It's stable all the time and they really keep us steady."
Memorial used some late runs to pull away from the Huskies on Thursday. The Old Abes padded a late 17-15 lead in the third set with a quick 3-0 spurt, and Bruchert broke a 10-10 tie with a kill in the fourth set to start a 7-2 run which helped seal the victory.
North did well to respond to a first-set loss, running out to a big lead early in the second. The Huskies won seven of the first nine points with help from aces by Jayda Nesvacil, Isabelle Olson and Kendra Mangus.
In the other sets, however, the Huskies couldn't quite get in a rhythm long enough to fend off the Old Abes.
"They kind of served us off the court," North coach Kendra Pagel said. "We had our lowest passing (percentage) match of the season, so that's what I think got us on our heels. I think the atmosphere amped us up and kept us in the game, but I think our serve receive is what we struggled in tonight."
Jayden Smith hit 13 kills for North, and Nesvacil made 28 assists. Halle Steinmetz had 15 digs.
The Huskies, who only have two seniors on the roster, are beginning to round into form at the varsity level. They won a handful of matches at their home invite last weekend and were able to hang around with a hot Old Abes squad on Thursday.
"I feel like we're in midseason form right now," Pagel said. "I felt like we were striding up. Today we took a little step back in just our passing, but if we can pick that component back up I think we'll be on an upward stride again."
Memorial 3, North 1
Memorial def. North 25-15, 22-25, 25-22, 25-19.
Memorial leaders: Brenna Bruchert 16 kills, Maddie Rubenzer 13 kills, Annika Skolos 6 aces, Emma Miller 23 assists and 10 digs, Maja Anderson 13 digs. North leaders: Jayden Smith 13 kills, Emily Stange 6 kills, Natalie Gruna 6 kills, Jayda Nesvacil 28 assists, Halle Steinmetz 15 digs, Isabella Olson 10 digs.