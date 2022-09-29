When the North and Memorial volleyball teams met in the Eagles’ Nest Thursday night to renew their crosstown rivalry, both coaches were expecting their teams to play with energy and to fight for every point.
Old Abe coach Juliana Nichols was asked what kind of match she was expecting after her team’s 3-0 victory over the Huskies. She answered by motioning toward the court and saying, “pretty much what we just saw.”
Nichols further explained she was glad to watch her old Abes play a strong team. The Old Abes won 25-11, 25-18, 25-20.
North coach Anna Fassler said the Huskies’ goal for the contest was to play with energy, “and to stay focused because we knew it would get loud in here,” she said with a nod toward the very vocal student section from North.
Nichols acknowledged her team’s tenacity in the face of what she called a talented front row from Eau Claire North. She also complimented her defensive players in the back row, calling them scrappy fighters.
Ella Gunderson led Memorial with 12 kills. Annika Skolos set up 34 attacks, and Ashlynn Schrader was credited with 18 digs in the contest.
Memorial won the first set 25-11 then took the second 25-18. The Old Abes put the match away in the third 25-20. The Huskies were starting to mount a rally in the third, fighting back to a score of 24-20 after trailing by eight points earlier in the set, but couldn’t come all the way back.
Fassler said after the match one of her goals for the Huskies is, “to learn how to fight early, and maintain that fight. It’s just a matter of figuring out how to do it together.”
Nichols said that her team occasionally got into holes, “and we worked through that really strongly.
“I am very pleased with my team and they worked with that wonderfully.” She seemed to imply a, “we may be down, but we are not out” mentality on the team. This is something that pleased her because the Abes have a tournament coming up this weekend. The Abes are hosting an invitational featuring five other teams Saturday, and play Menomonie next Thursday.
The Huskies are scheduled for a tournament at New Richmond Saturday, and host River Falls next Thursday.
Memorial 3, North 0
Memorial def. North 25-11, 25-18, 25-20.
Memorial leaders: Ella Gunderson 12 kills, Annika Skolos 34 assists, Ashlynn Schroeder 18 digs.