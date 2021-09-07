There hasn’t been much rust for the Eau Claire North volleyball team to shake off this fall. After all, the Huskies’ ability to retain muscle memory was only put to the test for a few months.
North is fresh off an alternate fall season played last spring, meaning the Huskies have only been away from varsity volleyball since April. An offseason that’s normally 10 months flipped into a short rest before diving right back in this August. And the Huskies looked like they hadn’t skipped a beat on Tuesday night.
North played efficiently and with confidence, defeating Regis 3-1 in front of a raucous crowd at the Greenhouse.
“I feel like we do have the experience from having played a few months ago,” North coach Kendra Pagel. “That’s definitely helpful. But at the same time, it’s a new team and the atmosphere and environment have been different.”
There are certainly some differences from the spring season. One look at North’s schedule and roster explains why.
In the spring, the Huskies were limited to playing the select few schools nearby who were also participating in the alternate fall. Now they’ve got the chance to play a school like Regis, or head to a weekend invitational to play squads from across the state.
“It’s way nicer,” Pagel said. “These are the teams we’re used to playing every single year, so it’s fun. And with Regis, it’s kind of a rival in Eau Claire even though they’re not in our conference. They’re always a quality team.”
The makeup of the North team is different too. Many of the faces in the Huskies’ lineup are new, and they’re gelling together as a new unit separate from the spring’s team.
If Tuesday is any indication, these Huskies thrive off an energetic gym.
“That’s the kind of thing we want to play in front of,” Pagel said. “I think that’s a big thing for our momentum. They’re good at hyping themselves up, but it’s nice to have some fans — even on both sides — giving some energy.”
The Huskies won each set but the third in Tuesday’s match. They overturned an early 6-0 deficit in the second set, and were in control in the first and fourth.
North took an 18-10 lead in the fourth set before the Ramblers cut the lead to four with a 6-2 run, threatening to force a fifth set. But the Huskies won five of the last six points to take the match.
Regis is fielding a new-look lineup this fall after the graduation of several starters from 2020. The Ramblers play teams like North in order to get up to speed early and peak come playoff time.
“They’re a bigger school, so you know they’re going to put up a good fight,” Regis coach Travis Eichner said. “It’s good practice for now so that later on in the year, we know we’ve been tested.”
Emily Stange hit 11 kills for the Huskies, and Jayden Smith added 10 of her own — including an emphatic hit to clinch the second set. Jayda Nesvacil had 31 assists and Halle Steinmetz rallied the defense with 25 digs.
Macyn Cullinan led the Ramblers with 10 kills, and Makenna Rohrscheib passed 26 assists.
“We’re know there will be some growing pains this year,” Eichner said. “But we’re fine. At the end of the year, we’ll be where we want to be.”
Eau Claire North 3, Regis 1
North def. Regis 25-15, 25-15, 22-25, 25-17.
North leaders: Emily Stange 11 kills, Jayden Smith 10 kills, Jayda Nesvacil 31 assists, Halle Steinmetz 25 digs. Regis leaders: Macyn Cullinan 10 kills, Makenna Rohrscheib 26 assists, Lexi Ridenour 7 kills, Sydney Marx 7 kills.