MENOMONIE — This was the matchup Eau Claire North envisioned when the season started back in August.
North knew the road to state was going to go through River Falls and it was going to take their very, very best to upset the Big Rivers’ finest.
The Huskies fought to the bitter end, but ultimately River Falls prevailed 25-13, 25-14, 25-19, in the Division 1 sectional final on Saturday in Menomonie.
“We worked really hard to get to this point,” North coach Kendra Pagel said. “The sectional final is where you want to be and I don’t think we need to hang our heads low because of this game. Our season was wonderful. We had over 30 wins and we worked our butt off.”
Despite the lopsided score, North never gave up. The girls scored three of the match’s final four points, forcing a Wildcat timeout with just one point to go in set three.
“It showed that our team has a lot of grit and a lot of heart,” senior Olivia Laube said. “Every single one of the girls on the team put it all out there. ... It just shows the character and heart that North has.”
River Falls’ lethal offense was just too overpowering for the Huskies. Halle Olson, Emily Banitt and Anna Wolf, three NCAA Division I commits, combined for 34 kills in the match, while University of Minnesota Duluth commit Maddi Kealy picked up a 39 assists.
“They have a lot of amazing hitters,” Laube said. “If you can beat their offense, they’re definitely beatable, but that’s the one thing they have going for them that not many teams do.”
North’s offense, powered by Laube and Maria Venne, was largely held in check. Laube did her best to keep set her up her teammates, totaling 18 assists on the night, but River Falls’ size and speed proved too much.
“She is an awesome player, I’ve loved watching her for years,” River Falls coach Sara Kealy said of Laube. “She is really smooth and runs the offense well. She makes good choices and isolates hitters with single blocks, so I have a lot of respect for what she has done in the program over the years.”
For the Wildcats, this was the team Coach Kealy envisioned when she took over the program a decade ago. River Falls was coming off a one-win season in 2009 and she looked to North for inspiration.
“North is a really competitive team, they have been for years,” Sara said. “When I was hired 10 years ago, I felt like they were the program that we needed to emulate.”
Now the Wildcats can turn their attention toward state, where they fell in the semifinals to Oconomowoc 3-2 last season. This year, however, River Falls should be healthy and ready to go after having to play without their starting setter, Maddi Kealy, throughout the playoffs last year.
For North, Pagel will have the tough task of replacing her four senior captains this offseason. Laube, Venne, middle blocker Jenna Haselwander and libero Bailey Thompson will all graduate at the end of this year, along with three other seniors.
“I don’t even have words to tell you what they’ve meant to his program,” Pagel said. “They’ve given their hearts and souls to volleyball and it’ll be very difficult to replace them, you can’t.”
River Falls 3, Eau Claire North 0
River Falls def. North 25-13, 25-14, 25-19
River Falls leaders: Emily Banitt 12 kills; Halle Olson 11 kills; Anna Wolf 11 kills; Maddi Kealy 39 assists; Abby Doerre 9 digs. North leaders: Maria Venne 7 kills; Olivia Laube 18 assists, 12 digs; Kyra O’Brien 4 kills; Maya Gustafson 4 kills; Bailey Thompson 13 digs.