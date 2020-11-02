FALL CREEK — The Fall Creek volleyball team is just one year removed from its first-ever trip to the state tournament.
The Crickets are going back to state this weekend. But their experience last fall won't exactly apply this time around.
Many of the mainstays of a journey to compete on Wisconsin's biggest stage will be missing. The Crickets won't play at Green Bay's Resch Center — they won't even play in Green Bay at all. There won't be a hotel stay. And there won't be nearly as many fans in the bleachers.
Thanks to the pandemic, the WIAA split all four divisions up to play at four different sites this year. Division 3, where Fall Creek will take on Waterloo in the state semifinals on Saturday, will be played at Wausau West.
It's much different than a traditional state experience, but at the end of the day, the Crickets don't mind.
"It's not really the same," Crickets junior Gianna Vollrath said. "I don't think it'll be too much different than a regular high school game. ... It is a little disappointing, but honestly I'd be fine even playing without a crowd. I just enjoy going to state, whatever it looks like."
If there is something to be gained from last year's path to state, it's probably in the journey itself. After all, the on-court festivities won't provide much familiarity.
"I think they understand it's really about the journey, really about the experience," Fall Creek coach Matt Prissel said. "Any time you're playing a match, you want to play the best you can. But we also want to enjoy it. Enjoy the bus ride, enjoy the state T-shirts, enjoy seeing friends and family in the stands even if it's a smaller number of people. Just make it a memory that you'll keep for a long time."
Fall Creek (16-2) is the No. 3 seed in Division 3 and takes on second-seeded Waterloo (25-4) at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Both teams went to state a year ago, and both saw their seasons end in the semifinals.
While there are some holdovers from last year's team still playing for Fall Creek, there are several new faces in the mix too. They've helped the program maintain its high level for a second straight year.
"It's a tremendous honor to get to state at any point," Prissel said. "But to have some of the girls in this gym who are now getting to go there a second time is really special. ... They brought some experience that was really important for us, but we also have a lot of new people in new places. They've really come together and meshed to cause us to be successful going forward."
Vollrath is one of the girls with state experience, and she's been instrumental in getting Fall Creek back to the semifinals. The junior captain leads the Crickets with 258 kills this season, tops on the team by a wide margin. Emma Ryan has served as an option in attack as well, with 125 kills.
But contributions come from all over. Defensively, Emily Madden and Sam Olson help set the tone. They've compiled 228 and 127 digs this year, respectively, and Olson has facilitated the attack with a team-high 315 assists.
Newcomers like Anika Steinke, Tori Marten, Mackensy Kolpien and Hannah Herrem who didn't play in last year's state match have risen to the occasion too. They've all seized larger roles this fall.
It's been a season-long process. The Crickets lost to McDonell — a state qualifier in Division 4 — in their second match of the season, and have only dropped four sets since.
"Talking to some of our graduated players who came to watch us against McDonell and then watching us now, they say we've grown by leaps and bounds," Prissel said. "And I would agree with that. We are so much better than we were in early September."
Fall Creek will need to be at its best to take down a talented Waterloo team. The Pirates boast some serious star power in Brooke Mosher, a University of Illinois commit. The senior hitter has 399 kills this season, an average of just under 14 per match.
"We know Waterloo is loaded," Prissel said. "Mosher is a tremendous player, and they have tremendous tradition. We know we're the underdog. We're going to try to play our best volleyball and compete. We know we're going to have to do a great job of getting some touches at the net on their big hitters, because when you look at their stat line, it's impressive."
But Fall Creek's resume is impressive too. The Crickets have swept six matches in a row, and have only lost twice all year.
"There's always the potential to be better, but I think as long as we play to our strengths and keep working our hardest, we'll continue to grow," Madden said.
Fall Creek advanced to state with sweeps of Cadott, Ladysmith, Clear Lake and Grantsburg. None of the matches were particularly close, either.
"I feel like we're definitely reaching our best volleyball being played," Vollrath said. "In the playoffs we've played some really good teams, but we obviously took care of our business and got the job done."
Top-seeded Howards Grove, who beat Fall Creek at state last year, takes on Osseo-Fairchild in the first semifinal on Saturday. The winners of each match play for the championship at 7:30 p.m.
A state title will be decided in a normal high school gym, but there's something to be said for even having a state tournament at all.
"This whole thing has just been amazing," Madden said. "Just being able to play with some of my best friends, it's really something special. And going back to state, it might not be the same, but it's still the same because I'm with my teammates and the girls I call my family."