OSSEO — The Osseo-Fairchild volleyball team rode a late-season hot streak to its first state tournament appearance last fall. If the Thunder are successful in their quest to return to the state's biggest stage this season, it'll be on a different kind of run.
Osseo-Fairchild hasn't saved its peak for the end of the year this time around. This season, the Thunder have been playing to their potential all along.
Osseo-Fairchild is riding a 19-match winning streak heading into Saturday's regional finals. The latest victory for the Thunder (27-2) came Thursday over Elmwood/Plum City in the regional semifinals, a 3-0 sweep.
They haven't lost in a month. There isn't a much better way to be sitting during the most pivotal stretch of the season.
"We're feeling pretty good right now," outside hitter Brooke McCune said. "Everything came together pretty well tonight. We played pretty clean and cleaned some things up from our last game, where we were a little sluggish. We're back in the swing of things."
Osseo-Fairchild overcame a 1-5 start last season, winning seven straight matches to reach the Division 3 state tournament before being knocked out in the state semifinals. Now they're a year older and a year more experienced, and are contenders for a return trip to state.
The Thunder are playing with a swagger that comes from having been here before. They learned how to win last fall, and they're continuing to reap the rewards a year later.
"I think we're just confident," McCune said. "Just knowing that you can win is big. Last year we started to come together at the end of the year with a lot of energy, and I think that's carried over to this year."
The Thunder are seeded third in a loaded Division 3 sectional and take on No. 2 Aquinas in the regional finals on Saturday in La Crosse. They're seeking a second straight regional crown. Their portion of the bracket contains three teams featured in the latest Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state rankings. Top seed Fall Creek is ranked No. 3 in Division 3, Aquinas is sixth and Osseo-Fairchild is an honorable mention. Looming on the other half of the sectional is Unity, ranked fifth. At best, only one can reach the state tournament.
"You want to have good competition," Osseo-Fairchild coach Sharon Steinke said. "It's not as fun going out there and wiping all the other teams out, so you want to have that competition. We'll just go and play our game and see what happens."
Osseo-Fairchild looked sharp in Thursday's victory. The Thunder won 25-16, 25-14, 25-16. They only trailed once all night and took 20 of the first 26 points in the second set.
McCune led the way with 18 kills. Rachel Moe passed 17 assists.
"We lost a couple of close games early in the year, and if I could go back I'd change some things I did in those ones," Steinke said. "But we've overcome that and here we are."
While the Thunder got a taste of a makeshift state tournament last year, they still haven't gotten the full experience. The tournament moved from its usual home at Green Bay's Resch Center to four separate sites around the state amid the pandemic. The normal format returns this fall, adding a little extra incentive for Osseo-Fairchild to repeat the feat.
"You can't be sad about going to state, but with last year not being at the Resch Center it was like, 'Well, darn it,'" McCune said. "This year I think knowing that that's the opportunity, it kind of just raises the bar a little bit."
Osseo-Fairchild leaders: Brooke McCune 18 kills, Mariah Steinke 11 kills, Madisyn Loonstra 5 kills, Rachel Moe 17 assists, Ayva Oliver 14 assists. Records: Osseo-Fairchild 27-2, Elmwood/Plum City 22-16.