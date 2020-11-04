OSSEO — There was something different about the Osseo-Fairchild volleyball team that night.
The Thunder had lost five of their last six matches heading into an Oct. 8 matchup against Altoona. But the team that took the court against the Rails didn't play much like the squad which had suffered a forgettable start to the season.
This time, Osseo-Fairchild was upbeat. The energy boost paid off in a big way — the Thunder won 3-1 for their second victory of the season.
"We came into that with so much more energy than we'd had all season," Osseo-Fairchild senior Madison Hugdahl said. "It was getting closer to the end of the season, and we were like, 'We've got to do this. We want to.' We wanted to push and work hard, and we started to clear a lot of the mistakes up that we were making."
The Thunder haven't slowed down since. The victory over Altoona started a seven-match win streak which has taken Osseo-Fairchild all the way to its first-ever trip to the state tournament.
"It's something everyone dreams about, and to get to do it is just unreal, really," junior Brooke McCune said. "It's just awesome."
What changed from the first month of the season to the last to get the Thunder to this point?
"I think they just needed to believe in themselves," Thunder coach Sharon Steinke said. "And they needed to play together, because we were a pretty new team. There were only a few returning players from last year who were playing in the same position, so it was a matter of them learning their position and then playing with each other."
Since they put everything together, the Thunder have only dropped four sets on the way to seven consecutive wins. They take on top-seeded Howards Grove, the defending state champion, in the Division 3 semifinals at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Wausau West.
The fourth-seeded Thunder enter the state tournament playing their best volleyball, which is all they can really ask for.
"I think it just shows that they're willing to learn and are dedicated," Steinke said. "They have a desire to win. You can see that they're out there for each other, it's not a self thing. It's totally a team atmosphere, and you can totally see that they want to win for each other. They don't want to let the ball hit the ground in front of them."
As the wins kept coming, so did the positive vibes.
"I think we've all been working really well together, and our attitudes have been great," sophomore Madisyn Loonstra said. "We've been keeping each other up and pushing each other at practice. We just go into things with a positive mindset."
Osseo-Fairchild (8-5) has a fairly balanced approach, with McCune, Mariah Steinke and Hugdahl teaming up to provide much of the offense. McCune has a team-high 147 kills this season, and also leads the squad with 150 digs.
Setter Rachel Moe dishes the ball to the hitters, and has racked up 136 assists to this point.
To push the win streak to eight matches, the Thunder will need to be at their best.
The defending state champions will provide Osseo-Fairchild's toughest test of the season yet. Howards Grove (19-1) has two players who earned first team all-state honors last fall in hitters Saige Damrow and Karissa Kaminski. Both have 100-plus kills this season.
"They're a really scrappy team, and they've got some really nice hitters," Hugdahl said. "So we're working on our blocking, trying to get that down. ... Watching them last year, you can tell they're a really good team, but I think we can handle it if we go after it like we have all at the end of the season."
The winner of the semifinals — the other match pits Fall Creek against Waterloo — meet in the state championship at 7:30 p.m.
Whatever happens, this Thunder team has already cemented its place in history.
"We've never been to state in volleyball before, so I think it's not even really hitting a lot of us yet," Hugdahl said. "It's just amazing that people 10 years from now will look back at us and know we're the first ones who made it. We're going to remember this year for a lot of reasons, obviously, but also for volleyball. We're the first team to do this and proved a lot of people wrong."