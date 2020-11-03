Annie and Erica Oster learned how to play volleyball together. This week, they head to the state’s premier event in the sport together too.
The cousins are both members of the Immanuel Lutheran squad that earned the program’s first ever trip to the WIAA state tournament thanks to an undefeated campaign. The Lancers, the three seed in the Division 4 field, will play second-seeded Catholic Central at 4 p.m. Saturday in Little Chute for the right to compete in the state championship game later that evening.
An unusual and often challenging year – which has featured the Lancer program playing its entire schedule on the road – has brought at least one positive for the Osters.
“We just have grown together and we’ve become so much better together,” said Annie Oster, who as a junior is one year younger than her cousin. “It’s just awesome seeing her be so good and grow through all this. It’s her senior year and we made it to state. It’s just been so awesome.”
Erica said she and Annie have played together at Immanuel for seven years now, going back to her being in sixth grade and Annie in fifth.
That’s meant a lot of time together for the pair, whose fathers are brothers, and strengthened their bond both on the court and outside of volleyball. Erica described them more like friends than cousins at this point.
Together they’ve helped drive the Lancers’ attacking game. The pair have ranked No. 1 and 2 for Immanuel in kills in most matches this season.
“It’s cool because we get to play front row together,” Annie Oster said. “It’s just the most amazing feeling, not only when you get a kill yourself, but just seeing her get a kill. You just get so excited. It’s almost like you just got it.”
The pair’s genetic background perhaps blessed them with the length necessary to succeed around the net.
“I think if you would have seen them play their freshman year ... you saw a lot of potential but not a lot of crispness in their games,” Lancers coach Joe Lau said. “Both of them have worked extremely hard to just become physically stronger and mentally stronger. Both of them have shown throughout this year that they’re capable of taking over a match when they need to.”
That includes the sectional final, which saw Erica Oster notch 14 kills and Annie add 12 in a tight five-set victory against Black Hawk. That secured the program’s first trip to a state tournament since 1984, when the school was a part of the Wisconsin Independent Schools Athletic Association. Lau has some memories of that occurring. He was a senior at Immanuel at the time.
The Osters have a background in Immanuel history that helps them appreciate this accomplishment. Their dads both attended Immanuel and Annie and Erica both have sisters who have competed for the volleyball team.
“I’ve always grown up watching Immanuel play,” Erica Oster said. “Just being the team that gets to go to state, it’s super surreal.”
State tournament appearances are rare for Immanuel in any sport. Before this week, only one Lancer program had competed as a team at a state event since the school moved from WISAA to the WIAA: boys cross country. They’ve competed at the state meet three times, most recently in 2014.
That’s probably to be expected for a school of just over 100 students.
“As the baseball coach, I think we’ve had three or four times (we made it) to the sectional final and always came one game short,” Lau said. “This is nice to just kind of break through at that level.”
Standing in the Lancers’ way of a trip to the final is Catholic Central, a program with strong tradition making its third consecutive state appearance. The Hilltoppers have won six WIAA state championships, including a three-year run from 2006 to 2008, back-to-back titles in 2011 and 2012 and their most recent triumph in 2018. Coincidentally, they also won a state championship in WISAA the same year Immanuel last made it to a state event.
This year’s Catholic Central team earned a Metro Classic Conference championship and advanced to state with a five-set sectional final victory against Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Providence Academy.
If Immanuel pulls off the upset, there’s a chance for an all-local D4 final. Top-seeded McDonell plays Prentice in the other semifinal.
“Last year we played McDonell in the regional final at their place,” Lau said. “We both knew that we had pretty decent squads coming back. I think we even said to each other, ‘We’ll see you again next year,’ or something like that.”