Midway through the first set of their match against Altoona, a Regis player put forth a simple game plan for the Ramblers.
“One and done here,” she told her teammates.
The mantra worked. Regis kept Altoona out of rhythm in the service game on Thursday, preventing the Rails from stringing together long runs with a strong return game en route to a 3-0 victory in Eau Claire.
“Today we stayed aggressive on swings, which kept them a little more out of their system and forced them to be only at the outside hitter,” Regis coach Travis Eichner said.
The Ramblers didn’t let Altoona score more than three points in a row at any point in the match. It added up to a sweep on the home team’s senior night.
“I think what was important was just staying positive as a team, because our main weakness is getting down on ourselves,” Regis senior Emma Vinopal said. “We cheered each other on the whole night, and we tended to limit our mistakes too.”
Regis used a couple of five-point runs in the first set to overturn an early deficit, winning 17 of the final 28 points in the set. Alexis Ridenour clinched the set with a kill to end it.
A similar run in the second set propelled Regis to another win. A 12-11 Ramblers advantage turned into a 21-13 lead after an 11-2 run.
In the third set, Altoona fell behind 9-1 and couldn’t recover as the Ramblers won 25-14.
Service errors hampered the Rails, who at times seemed to gain momentum only to be foiled by an errant serve.
“I think sometimes our team just focuses so much on putting a tough serve over and in that the majority of them are going deep off the back end line,” Altoona coach Elissa Upward said. “That didn’t help. Our errors tonight are really what killed us.”
The Rails were often able to hang around when a volley got going, but getting things to progress beyond the service was a hurdle in getting there at times.
“I think our ball control was phenomenal,” Upward said, “especially from Averie Varsho. Her serve receive was spot on, but the younger kids around her also passed really well. I think our ball control really kept us in the game, it just comes down to our hitters putting the ball away.”
Varsho made 22 digs for Altoona. Vinopal led Regis with six kills, while Makenna Rohrscheib had 12 assists.
Both teams are still getting into the swing of things in a pandemic-shortened season. Teams would normally have played dozens of matches by now, but the amount of wins and losses can be counted on one hand in some cases this year.
“Normally, we have (this many matches) done in August,” Upward said. “So we’re still figuring out our lineup. Even tonight was a new lineup.”
Regis is still figuring things out too.
“We lost two amazing hitters from last year,” Vinopal said. “We’re definitely rebuilding, but I’m impressed by all the younger girls stepping up.”
They helped get the job done Thursday.
“A lot of new players this year, and sometimes at the end of games they can get timid,” Eichner said. “So the thing we’ve been working on is the way you start the game is the way you should end the game. So we want to say ‘Hey, we started this one. Let’s finish this thing and get to the next one.’”
Regis 3, Altoona 0
Regis def. Altoona 25-19, 25-18, 25-14.
Regis leaders: Emma Vinopal 6 kills, Makenna Rohrscheib 12 assists, Marissa Cicha 7 digs, Isabelle Behrendt 5 kills. Altoona leaders: Averie Varsho 22 digs.