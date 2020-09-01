Most local volleyball squads are getting a chance to play their season this fall. Sort of.
"I just made out my calendar," Bloomer coach Liz Bohl said. "This is the first time I've ever had one sheet for a calendar. Usually it's August, September, October, November. Normally with our tournaments we have 30-plus matches. Right now, we have nine."
The WIAA discouraging schools from participating in multi-team events, as well as many conferences around the state opting for conference-only schedules this fall, has completely reshaped volleyball schedules for local prep teams. Bohl's Blackhawks, used to starting their season with a two-day tournament in Whitewater and spending their fair share of weekends at invitationals, have seen their slate cut by two-thirds. And that's not an outlier.
"We normally would play four to five tournaments on weekends, and one of them was a two-day tournament at UW-Stout," Chippewa Falls coach Luke Heidtke said. "That was probably a large chunk of our matches. We normally averaged 30 to 40 matches a year. Now to get cut down to only eight to 12, somewhere in there, it's really different."
That eliminates playing opportunities for both starters and those further down the pecking order. Valuable team bonding experiences are wiped out too.
"In a normal year we'd probably have 15 matches by the start of school," Fall Creek coach Matt Prissel said. "And we're still a week out from our first official practice. ... You miss out on some of the early season team building, some of that early season camaraderie. Getting in the gym for those longer times with an entire program, where we can go freshmen through seniors in try-outs and the freshmen can kind of learn from some of the juniors and seniors who have been there."
But after last year, which saw many of these same student-athletes miss out on the entire spring due to the coronavirus, there's a sense that everyone is happy to be playing at all.
"We're going to go into it with a positive attitude," Bohl said. "The girls are excited to play. They're excited to be in the gym, they're excited to get started. Obviously, it's not going to be the same and from my perspective we will lose some competitive matches, which is unfortunate. But I don't even know what our postseason is going to look like, to be honest, where this is going."
A schedule adjustment isn't the only change coaches are preparing for. Balls will need to be sanitized. There will be bus seating charts for social distancing and contact tracing purposes. Everyone will have to manage sharing facilities, whether it's a small school or one like Chippewa Falls, which fields five volleyball teams in total.
"All of those things are going to have to be worked out, but we're super willing to do it," Heidtke said. "Even the girls are like, 'Yeah, give me a Clorox wipe. I can wipe down that ball, that's no problem.' They're ready and willing and able just like we are."
The most noticeable adjustment for fans, if allowed at games this fall, will be the masks worn by players on the court in accordance with Gov. Tony Evers' mandate. While other WIAA sports are allowing masks to be taken off at points during play, volleyball faces more strict protocols as one of only two WIAA sponsored fall sports that is played predominately indoors.
And with a sport as bouncy as volleyball, no one can promise a mask or two won't fall off.
"I told the girls they need to try on a lot of different masks and find the ones that fit and feel as comfortable as it can," Bohl said.
The indoor nature of the sport could also cause challenges when it comes to fan attendance. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers indoor spaces more risky in terms of spread due to difficulties keeping people six feet apart and weaker ventilation.
Some conferences, such as the Dairyland and the Lakeland, have already announced fan limitations for all fall sports this year.
"If they limit the amount of fans, my guess is that will limit students that will come," Bohl said. "That's one of the fun things about being at the gym and high school sports, that atmosphere, and I think that's going to be a big change this year. The atmosphere is going to be different."
Volleyball practices can start on Monday, the same day that fellow high-risk sports football and boys soccer kick off. Competitions can be played as soon as Sept. 15.
"When you do get to go up there and get that first big swing, or you get to work on some serving in practice and you experience an ace or whatever, I think those things are going to be amplified more because it hasn't been there," Prissel said. "The summer leagues didn't really happen. The preseason tournaments didn't really happen. The early season quads didn't happen. Any small victories, we're just going to take them one day at a time and enjoy the experiences that we have in front of us."