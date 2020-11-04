CHIPPEWA FALLS — The losses over the years have been painful for the McDonell volleyball program.
The Macks have been no strangers to sectional play. But over the last few years, the road often ended there for the powerhouse program.
Take 2017, for instance. The Macks were the second-ranked team in Division 4, but fate pitted them against top-ranked Clayton in the sectional semifinals. McDonell fell in a five-set thriller worthy of a state championship match, and the Bears went on to win the state title.
Or there was last year. McDonell was again ranked No. 2 in Division 4, but again met the top-ranked team, Clear Lake, in the sectional semis. Clear Lake swept the match, and was crowned state champion a week later.
"We've been so good in the past and then run into the No. 1 team in the state as the No. 2 team," McDonell coach Kat Hanson said. "Those have been very painful losses, losses that the girls don't get over quickly."
The recent history made last Saturday that much sweeter for McDonell. The Macks finally broke through into the state tournament, topping Turtle Lake 3-1 in the Division 4 sectional finals to earn their first state berth since 2010.
It made the agonizing defeats of years past a distant memory.
"It made it more surreal almost," Hanson said. "Finally achieving that big win was a surreal moment. ... The way that the girls were able to fight and come through, rally together, it was something that makes me really proud as a coach."
McDonell senior Maggie Craker played in each of the tough playoff losses, starting as a freshman against Clayton three years ago. She's seen the joys of victory and the lows of defeat firsthand.
"It's just great knowing that all the hard work throughout all four years has paid off," Craker said. "Knowing that losing is OK, as long as you learn from it. And we've learned from all of our mistakes this year, and have finally gotten there."
And after falling short to eventual state champions multiple times in the last few years, now it's the Macks' turn to be the favorite in Division 4. McDonell (20-1) is the No. 1 seed in the state tournament field, and takes on Prentice in the semifinals at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Little Chute.
McDonell rides a 10-match win streak into the state tournament, including a victory over the team it will play on Saturday. The Macks swept Prentice in their regular-season finale.
"You definitely learn from what their certain offensive and defensive schemes are, but we have to go in like we've never seen them before," Craker said. "We just have to play as hard as we can, because you never know what can happen."
The Macks certainly have the firepower to beat anybody in the field. Craker, Sidney Rice, Destiny Baughman and Marley Hughes all have over 100 kills this season.
Craker surpassed 4,000 career assists in the sectional final victory, with the Western Illinois commit's season total sitting at 580 entering the state semifinals.
Defensively, five players have 100-plus digs.
It's a balanced team, and that's part of what makes the Macks dangerous.
"I think just knowing that our team right now is strong enough to get (to state) makes us all a lot more confident," Rice said.
It still wasn't easy to get there. The Macks dropped the first set to Turtle Lake in the sectional final, and doubts were hard to stave off — if only for a moment.
"I'm going to be honest, I was a little scared," Rice said. "But we reset our mentality, and it really helped us come back better and closer together, and helped us be able to win."
The Macks won the next three sets to return to state for the first time in a decade.
"(Dropping one set) can happen, but I think we all just stepped back and realized that we could still do this," senior Ella Haley said. "We knew we could come together and work hard to come back."
Now a couple of wins would give the program its second-ever state championship, and its first since 2009.
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran and Catholic Central square off in the other Division 4 semifinal, with the winners advancing to the championship match at 7:30 p.m.
McDonell is optimistic going in, but the Macks won't let overconfidence bite them.
"I'm feeling confident," Haley said. "But I don't want to take anything for granted. We've worked really hard, and I'm just excited for it."