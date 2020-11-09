It was a season unlike any player has seen before, and possibly any they'll ever see again.
But even amid all the differences — mask-wearing, constant ball sanitization, four different state tournament sites — the area's four state tournament teams are grateful.
Grateful they had a season at all. Grateful they were able to play at state. And maybe above all, grateful they were able to see things out to the finish.
“I’m just glad that we got to have a season, honestly,” Fall Creek's Gianna Vollrath said after the Crickets fell in the Division 3 semifinals on Saturday. “We didn’t expect to have a season, really, with all the things that happened this year. I think overall, we’re just happy to be here, happy to be having a season, happy to be having a successful season. It was good, it was a good time.”
Three of the local teams involved in state tournament action fell in the semifinals: Fall Creek, Osseo-Fairchild and Immanuel Lutheran. The other, McDonell, finished as Division 4 runner-up.
They didn't get the traditional state tournament experience, as Green Bay's Resch Center was left vacant in favor of hosting a separate tournament for each division. And even though none of the locals were able to capture a state title, they were able to see the bigger picture.
"I think we're just all really blessed to be able to have a season, and be able to finish it the way we did," McDonell's Maggie Craker said.
That was the message Macks coach Kat Hanson wanted her team to take home.
"(I told them to) be proud," Hanson said. "Because right now it hurts to not have a gold ball, but we're the second-best team in the state. At some time, that will make us feel pretty happy and pretty proud. Especially when in July we didn't know this was going to happen and we didn't know what it was going to look like, or if we would have a chance to compete for it. We made it through all the ups and downs and the stress of the season, and we were here and laid it all out on the line. We might not have come out on top, but I'm really proud of what they did."
Finishing out the season was never a guarantee. Other teams around the state had to forfeit tournament matches due to complications with COVID-19 or contact tracing. And the upcoming football postseason, which is set to run for two weeks in regional pairings beginning on Friday, has already seen plenty of change.
As of Monday evening, 14 of this week's playoff football matchups had been marked as forfeits by the WIAA.
That the volleyball state tournaments were able to go off more or less without a hitch — only one of the 16 qualifying teams had to withdraw — was a victory itself. That alone was cause for celebration among the teams who made it there.
“Just getting the experience and the chance to be here is just awesome,” Osseo-Fairchild's Brooke McCune said. “Win or lose, it’s just fun to play and be at the state tournament.”
And it left the squads who got to state something to be proud of for a long time.
"I don't think anybody on this team will ever forget this team," Immanuel Lutheran's Claire Schierenbeck said. "We'll never forget that we went to state. I'll never forget this year, I'm just really proud of what we did this season."