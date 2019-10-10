FALL CREEK — When Fall Creek needed a point late, the Crickets fed their war horse.
It’s an easy decision when that war horse is six-foot sophomore Gianna Vollrath who came up with clutch kills time and time again for Fall Creek who downed McDonell 12-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-23 on Thursday night to complete a perfect conference record and clinch the Western Cloverbelt title.
“When we know we need to get a kill in a big moment, here at Fall Creek we talk about (how) we want to feed our war horse,” Fall Creek coach Matt Prissel said. “We knew where that play was going, they knew where the play was going and, in the moment, where it’s our best against their best, in that one swing Gianna was just a little bit better.”
Tied 21-21 in the third set, Vollrath took over for the Crickets, scoring three of Fall Creek’s final four points. She mixed in a long shot to keep the Macks off balanced, but ultimately it was her violent spike that finished off McDonell.
“We can always count on her to put the ball away,” Catelyn Schultz said. “We love to set to her because we know it gets the whole gym excited, it’s going to get our side excited, and teams have a hard time passing up her balls because they’re really unpredictable.”
In the final set, the Crickets rallied back from a 23-22 deficit with a pair of Vollrath kills before Madisen Johnson clinched the conference title with a set-winning kill.
“I can’t even put it into words,” Vollrath said. “We had the motto of taking it one game at a time this year and we accomplished that. We took every conference game one game at a time and we achieved our goals.”
It looked like the match might go the other way early. McDonell cruised to a 25-12 victory in the first set as Destiny Baughman dominated for the Macks.
But any momentum from set one came to a quick stop as the Crickets opened up set two on a 10-5 run.
“We came out in set one as clunky as we have been all season,” Prissel said. “But we played through that adversity, we had that next girl up mentality.”
McDonell coach Kat Hanson was visibly upset with the refereeing in the match and seemed to believe numerous second set points were unfairly going the other way.
“We had some adversity, we had some calls that didn’t go our way or went our way, either way, and we fought through that,” Hanson said. “As frustrating as it may get, we don’t get to choose that stuff so it’s good for us to have to work on that over and over.”
The loss was the lone blemish on an otherwise perfect conference record for Division 4’s No. 3-ranked Macks who will now begin to turn their attention toward the state playoffs.
“We had great moments tonight and we need to take those moments and build on them against teams our size,” Hanson said.
For the Crickets, the title was Fall Creek’s first Western Cloverbelt volleyball championship since 1990, according to Prissel.
“I was eight years old,” he said. “Before the goatee was out there, it was a long time ago.”
Schulz was overwhelmed by the moment. As the team came together in a championship huddle after the match, she broke down in tears.
“It was a bunch of emotion in not a lot of time,” she said. “It means a lot. Last year it was something we really wanted but we fell short. This year it was a goal since August 19 to make it to this match undefeated and come out with a win.”
Now comes the state playoffs for Division 3’s No. 6-ranked Crickets. If Thursday night’s atmosphere was any indication of what the postseason might look like in Fall Creek, opposing teams should be wary.
“We have the best student section in the Cloverbelt, I don’t think that’s a debate,” Prissel said. “That only makes you better to go 1-0 every night in the postseason.”
Fall Creek 3, McDonell 1
Fall Creek def. McDonell 12-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-23
Fall Creek leaders: Gianna Vollrath 22 kills, 5 blocks, Catelyn Schulz 23 assists, 12 digs, 5 aces, Quinlyn Rubeck 14 assists, 11 digs, Emily Madden 11 digs, Gabby LeMay 10 digs, Abigail Bell 15 digs, Emma Ryan 5 kills, 5 blocks.
Records: Fall Creek 35-3, 7-0.