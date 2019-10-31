FALL CREEK — It was around lunchtime that Fall Creek head coach Matt Prissel pulled Gianna Vollrath into his classroom for a discussion.
Coming off last year’s sectional semifinal loss to Stratford, Prissel knew he was going to need a big game out of his star if the Crickets were going to get their revenge.
“He just told me that when I need to step up, I really need to step up,” Vollrath said.
On Thursday night, Vollrath rose to the call, lifting Fall Creek 25-21, 12-25, 25-17, 25-16 over Stratford in the Division 3 sectional semifinals in Fall Creek.
“She’s that special type of athlete who is not just good, she is great,” Prissel said. “When the moment is big, big time players step up in big time moments. Gianna Vollrath, I said it before, but she was our warhorse again, she carried us.”
It was an emotional game throughout for the Crickets, who started the season in August with a 2-1 loss to Stratford at the Marathon Invite. Prissel was jumping around on the sideline, fist pumping after points, trying to keep his team’s energy up.
“I’m exhausted,” he said. “I’m not going to lie, I’m a lot happier than I was a year ago, so to be on this end of it is something really special.”
Both teams traded points in the first set before Vollrath put the Tigers away with a pair of kills to score two of Fall Creek’s final three points.
Set two went a little haywire for the Crickets, who saw a 9-4 lead erased by a 13-1 Tigers’ run with Vollrath sidelined as Stratford served.
“When you have great players, you never want them to come off the court,” Prissel said, “but it wasn’t really her being off the court, it was Stratford’s serve that really took us out of what we were doing. We just had to tighten up our passing.”
That’s when the Crickets went back to their leader. Vollrath got her team back on track in set three with six kills before adding four more in the final set, totalling 16 kills and an assist on the night.
“She comes ready to play every single match,” senior Malerie Vining said. “She just makes us so much better.”
The Tigers did their best to set up blocks against the 6-foot Vollrath, but she repeatedly popped up balls or shot cross-court, finding other ways to beat the Tigers defense.
“She has a great connection with her setters,” Stratford coach Brooke Kafka said. “She was able to make some good plays on us and we weren’t able to slow her down.”
While the Tigers struggled to block Cricket shots, the opposite wasn’t true for the Crickets, whose Emma Ryan picked up three solo blocks and another four block assists.
“Her blocking got better as the match went on,” Prissel said. “She extended her arms over and pressed her arms down and even when she missed, she got some touches that helped our back row.”
Now Fall Creek heads to the sectional final on Saturday to take on No. 1-seeded Oconto, who is coming off a 25-21, 21-25, 25-16, 25-14 victory over Lourdes Academy. The Blue Devils are Division 3’s sixth-ranked team, according to Wissports, a spot back of Stratford who finished the year ranked fifth, and three spots back of Fall Creek who entered the playoffs ranked third.
Fall Creek 3, Stratford 1
Fall Creek def. Stratford 25-21, 12-25, 25-17, 25-16
Fall Creek leaders: Gianna Vollrath, 16 kills; Emma Ryan 6 kills, 5 blocks; Catelyn Schulz 16 assists, 11 digs, 4 aces; Quinlyn Rubeck 12 assists, Abigail Bell 20 digs, Gabby LeMay 11 digs. Records: Fall Creek 39-3; Stratford 38-4.