There's no question that the three remaining volleyball teams from the Western Cloverbelt are all battle-tested.
Fall Creek, Osseo-Fairchild and McDonell all played each other this season, after all.
The three squads are headed to the state tournament this weekend, meaning they've all had at least two matches against fellow state qualifiers already this fall.
All three have dominated in the postseason, suggesting there may be a benefit to playing in a conference as strong as the Western Cloverbelt.
"As small-school conferences go around the state, I've always argued that the Western Cloverbelt is one of the best," Fall Creek coach Matt Prissel said. "As a volleyball conference, I think sometimes it's even ahead of some of the other sports. To get three teams at state from the same conference, I think that speaks volumes to that point."
McDonell won the conference title and is the No. 1 seed at the Division 4 state tournament. Fall Creek took second in the league and is seeded third at the Division 3 tournament.
It's no surprise the conference's top two teams were able to make deep playoff runs. But how about Osseo-Fairchild?
The Thunder took seventh place in the Western Cloverbelt, finishing league play 2-5. But they're on a seven-match win streak and have handled nonconference foes with ease, only dropping three sets in that span.
Getting experience playing some top-notch teams early on may have ended up helping Osseo-Fairchild in the long run.
"Our conference is always a tough one to compete in," Thunder coach Sharon Steinke said. "But that high level of competition gets us better and helps us improve. That's why there are three (conference) teams at state. You can't just show up and expect to win, you have to work hard for it, and that helped us improve."
Players from around the league agree. Taking on their conference foes tends to raise their level of play.
"Our conference is never easy, and I feel like it does help us get ready for these types of playoff games," Fall Creek's Gianna Vollrath said.
The Western Cloverbelt is generally strong year in, year out — the league has had at least one team get to state six times since 2010, including this season.
But it's been a while since it has been this dominant on a state-wide scale. This is the first time since 2013 that the league has sent multiple teams to state.
"Our conference is notoriously strong, and I think this just proves it," McDonell coach Kat Hanson said. "Especially in the year of COVID, where we haven't had many matches outside of the conference, it's helped our level be kicked up in each match that we've played."
McDonell takes on Prentice in the Division 4 semifinals in Little Chute. Fall Creek squares off with Waterloo and Osseo-Fairchild meets Howards Grove in Division 3, which will be played at Wausau West.
The Western Cloverbelt last produced a state champion in 2013, when Regis captured the Division 3 title. The league's last runner-up was also Regis, this time in 2017.
McDonell won a state title in 2009, but is making its first state appearance since 2010. This is Fall Creek's second consecutive state berth after the Crickets fell in the Division 3 semis last year. Osseo-Fairchild is at state for the first time ever.
"We're excited for McDonell and Osseo to get there," Prissel said. "We have a lot of great supporters for Western Cloverbelt volleyball."