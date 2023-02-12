Altoona fell by one point to Somerset Friday, with a final score of 79-78. Conner Lewis led the Railroaders with 20 points. Lewis scored five 3-pointers in the game, four of which were in the first half.
Menomonie at Chippewa Falls
Chippewa Falls took Menomonie 72-65 at home Friday. Mason Monarski led the Cardinals with 27 points. Charlie Morning led the Mustangs with 26.
Eau Claire North at Eau Claire Memorial
Eau Claire North fell 86-67 at Eau Claire Memorial. Leading in scoring for the Abes was Avery Schroeder with 23 points. Leading the Huskies was Andrew Rocksvold with 22 points.
Girls basketball
Altoona at Somerset
The Lady Rails took Somerset 53-45 Friday night. Alyssa Wirth and Josie Rondestvedt each had 14 points, and Ava Gunderson went 5-for-5 in free throws. The Rails are ranked No. 3 in the Division 3 bracket.
Osseo-Fairchild at Bloomer
Osseo-Fairchild took Bloomer 69-53 Friday. Rae Prudlick led with 20 points. Osseo-Fairchild is ranked No. 4 in the Division 4 bracket and has the first round bye. They will play the winner of the Abbotsford-Spencer game in Osseo on Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.
McDonell at Cadott
Cloverbelt champion McDonell took Cadott 64-40 Friday night. Leading for the Macks was Aubrey Dorn with 20 points. Cadott’s Lauren Goettl had 25.
Chippewa Falls at New Richmond
The Cardinals fell 72-38 Saturday in New Richmond. Sarah Chaffee led Chippewa Falls in scoring with 17 points.
Boys hockey
Rice Lake took Menomonie in overtime Friday, with a final score of 4-3. Mustangs goalie Jack Drout racked up 31 saves.
Girls hockey
The Chippewa Falls-Menomonie Sabers took the Viroqua Blackhawks 7-0. Sabers goalie Kassandra Herr recorded 12 saves and added a shutout to her record.
Wrestling
At the Division 1 regionals in Hayward, Menomonie took second with a score of 206.5, Hudson took third with a score of 190.0, and Chippewa Falls took seventh with a score of 73.0.
Eau Claire North took fifth in Holmen with a score of 108.0 and Eau Claire Memorial took sixth with a score of 84.0. North’s Taylor Frederick took second place in the 182 pound weight class. In the 195 pound weight class, North’s Jin Yang took third and Memorial’s Eli Mitra took fourth.
In Osceola, Amery took third with 23.2.0 points. Lane Anderson took first in the 120 pound weight class, and Wyatt Ingham took the 182. Koy Hopke took first in the 220 pound class.