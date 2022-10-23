Football playoffs we’re not the only things going on in sports around the Chippewa Valley this weekend. In soccer the Memorial and North boys met for a third time this season, and Memorial one for a third time this season, this time 5-1. The Old Abes are now scheduled two face Hudson Thursday at Hudson. The last time the two teams met the match ended in a draw.

In volleyball action, Chippewa Falls took down DC Everest 3–0 to earn the right to move on to play Hudson. The Raiders beat Eau Claire memorial 3 – 1 to move to the next step in playoffs. The Cardinals and Raiders will play at Hudson Thursday at 7p,m.