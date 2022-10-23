Football playoffs we’re not the only things going on in sports around the Chippewa Valley this weekend. In soccer the Memorial and North boys met for a third time this season, and Memorial one for a third time this season, this time 5-1. The Old Abes are now scheduled two face Hudson Thursday at Hudson. The last time the two teams met the match ended in a draw.
In volleyball action, Chippewa Falls took down DC Everest 3–0 to earn the right to move on to play Hudson. The Raiders beat Eau Claire memorial 3 – 1 to move to the next step in playoffs. The Cardinals and Raiders will play at Hudson Thursday at 7p,m.
The McDonell ladies handed Eau Claire Immanuel one of its rare losses this season the Macks are the defending State champions.
Finally, pretty much everyone in the region was running a cross country sectional meet Saturday. The Regis girls earned a team trip to next Saturday’s state meet at Wisconsin Rapids after finishing first in the Cadott Sectional. Sophomore Carly Borst lead the Ramblers to the finish line with her 20:20.8 race. Her fourth-place finish was just under 23 seconds behind Colfax’s Molly Heidorn who finished in first.
Borst was one of three Regis ladies to finish the race in the top 10, she was joined by Sylvia Spangler in fifth place, and Ava Moore an eighth. Ashley Chilson rounded off the ramblers’ top five girls runners in the race.
The Regis boys finished the meet in 12th place despite having four runners in the top 20. According to the W AAA website, none of the Regis boy’s qualified for the state meet as individuals.
The boys and girls state cross country meet will be run at the Ridges golf course in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday, Oct. 29. The division three girls race is scheduled to start at noon.