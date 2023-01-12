The North Huskies held on to the Big Rivers Wrestling trophy for another year, winning 43-28 in the crosstown matchup hosted by the Memorial Old Abes.
This is the third year the teams have vied for the trophy – Memorial brought it home the first year, and now North maintains a two-year custody of the plaque.
“Not only do we have something on the line,” North head coach Jake Reban said, “ there’s something physical we get to take back to our wrestling room and show off at our school.”
North set out with 12 points off the bat, which gave them a nice cushion as Memorial started to gain traction in the middleweights.
Memorial’s Brandon Peterson had the team’s first pin of the night against Ethyn Barkovich.
While Memorial’s middleweight wrestlers came to play, North’s heavyweight wrestlers sealed the deal for the Huskies.
Cameron Olson made his career-fastest pin Thursday night, besting Memorial’s Rowan Donnelly in only 26 seconds.
“I knew from the beginning I was going to be able to beat up on the kid,” Olson said, “so I just did.”
Following Olson’s pin, Jin Yang came in with another, awarding North back-to-back pins.
Yang was proud of his win, but he was ready to share the victory with his team.
“It shows our hard work,” Yang said. “How, as a team, we’re a family and how well we cooperate with each other.”
Olson echoed Yang’s sentiments about the family atmosphere, adding that the energy from the team’s celebration of each other on the sidelines aids in what happens on the mat.
“I think we’re wrestling really, really well. We’re kind of competing for a shot at Team State,” Olson said. “Whether we’ll get there or not. I don’t know. I have high hopes everyone on our team works really, really hard.”
The wrestling postseason is indeed on the horizon, but Rebhan said the team is focused on improving in the day-to-day.
“I feel like every time we step on the mat, we’re a better team than we were the time before,” he said, “and that’s our goal is to just keep getting better every day.”
The Huskies are set to take on the Menomonie Mustangs Tuesday, Jan 17 at 7 p.m. in Menomonie
The Old Abes are headed to the Ladysmith Invitational Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in Ladysmith.