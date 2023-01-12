North at Memorial Wrestling

North’s Ethyn Barkovich fights to keep his shoulders off the ground as he faces Memorial’s Brandon Peterson on Thursday night at Memorial High School’s Eagles Nest.

 Staff photo by Branden Nall

The North Huskies held on to the Big Rivers Wrestling trophy for another year, winning 43-28 in the crosstown matchup hosted by the Memorial Old Abes.

This is the third year the teams have vied for the trophy – Memorial brought it home the first year, and now North maintains a two-year custody of the plaque.