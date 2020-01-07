BOYCEVILLE — Hope for a premier individual wrestling matchup helped fill the stands for Boyceville’s home dual Tuesday against Cadott.
Unfortunately, the marquee showdown between Cadott’s Brady Spaeth, ranked No. 1 in the state at 170 pounds, and Boyceville’s Trett Joles, ranked No. 1 in 182, was not to be. The trip to the school wasn’t for naught, though, as fans still witnessed two of the top wrestling programs in the area renew a rivalry previously discontinued due to regional realignment.
“We used to wrestle Boyceville in a dual every year and then we got in the same regional,” Cadott coach Josh Spaeth said. “We talked last year about getting the dual back. It’s great for fans. It’s just a great rivalry. Boyceville always comes to wrestle so that’s a dual we want to be in.”
Cadott earned a one-sided, perhaps misleadingly, 57-22 victory in a competitive dual that featured a pair of conference-championship caliber teams and a number of wrestlers capable of making the trip to state.
“They’re pretty exceptional this year,” Boyceville coach Jamie Olson said. “They’re ready to probably win a state championship with that team, so it was good for us to see that.”
Joles and Spaeth are obviously among the state hopefuls, though only one of the two competed on Tuesday. Joles bested Cadott’s Gavin Tegels in 195, while Spaeth won by forfeit in 170.
“I was hoping (Spaeth) and Joles would go at it,” Olson said. “We all were. ... It came down to the flip. They won the flip so we didn’t get the matchups the way we quite wanted them. And they’re good buddies. Sometimes it’s better if it doesn’t happen too.”
Joles is not only among the best in the state, but the best in the country. He’s currently ranked No. 17 by InterMat in 182, with only two juniors ranked higher.
“I try not to pay attention to it,” Joles said. “You look at the rankings and it can get in your head, especially for the younger guys. ... It’s nice to see my name at the top but it doesn’t mean anything. I know guys right under me might be really good. You never really know.”
Helping him get on the national radar was a national championship in the freshman division at the 2018 NHSCA High School National, a second-place finish last year and a state title as a sophomore.
“It’s well deserved,” Olson said. “When you do those things you deserve to be ranked high. He’s a special kid and still only a junior.”
While Tuesday’s result was disappointing for Joles and the rest of the Bulldogs, it was a strong litmus test and an opportunity to learn. Facing strong competition will prepare Boyceville, ranked No. 11 in the state in D3, for what it will see come postseason.
“We took a lot from this match,” Joles said. “I guarantee, (when) we wrestle them next time it will be a lot closer than today. You look at the score and it looks like we were blew out today, but it was a lot closer match.”
While fellow state champion Brady Spaeth wasn’t called into duty, the rest of his teammates stepped up to the plate. The Hornets, ranked No. 5 in the state as a team by WI Wrestling, got wins from Steven Pfeiffer, Josh Briggs, Brayden Sonnentag, Logan Harel, Ethan Duck, Tristian Drier, Dawson Webster and Nelson Wahl.
With two large teams, nearly all the Hornets’ wrestlers got a chance to show their skills.
“One of the things for us with winning the dual tonight was our guys pinned,” Josh Spaeth said. “That’s important. That’s the difference in duals. Our guys probably won the pin game tonight.”