CADOTT — It wasn't the start Cadott had wanted. The Hornets admitted as much.
With wrestlers competing in nearly every weight class, Cadott appeared to be one of the prime candidates to advance to the team state tournament at last Saturday's sectional in St. Croix Falls. By the nature of how many athletes they had advance from regionals alone, the Hornets had good odds.
To reach the team state tournament, squads just needed to accrue the most points at their sectional. With the Hornets having more wrestlers in the field than most other teams, it was a good spot to be in.
But a few losses in the early rounds gave Cadott a hole to climb out of. The Hornets would need to be nearly perfect the rest of the way and have athletes score points through wrestlebacks to have a shot at getting to state.
Slowly over the course of the day, the Hornets did just that. And by the time 160-pounder Nelson Wahl reached the second-place match against St. Croix Falls' Grady Guggisberg in his bracket, Cadott knew they'd be moving on with a victory. The Hornets and Saints were battling for first place, and it all came down to one match.
"We knew that we needed to win that match," junior Gavin Tegels said.
Wahl, a state runner-up last year, took care of business. He pinned Guggisberg in two minutes.
And now for the first time since 2007, Cadott is headed to team state. The Hornets will compete for a Division 3 state title in two weeks' time.
"Him coming back and finishing off that match and getting us there was big," sophomore Brayden Sonnentag said. "We were all super excited, jumping around, screaming. Knowing that he put in the work and we also did to get us in that situation and be at that spot, that was great."
The last time Cadott qualified for the team state tournament, this year's wrestlers were five years old or younger. Now 14 years later, they've brought the Hornets back to the big stage.
"That's been the goal since they left, for 14 years, and to be that team to finally do it feels really good," Tegels said.
It took work from everybody to make it happen. Even those who didn't qualify for the individual state tournament — Cadott will have four wrestlers compete there this weekend in Sonnentag, Tegels, Wahl and Tristan Drier — earned crucial points at sectionals.
"It's seemed like we've always fallen just a little bit short (in the past), but this team battled," coach Josh Spaeth said. "When things didn't go our way in the second round, we came back and got a lot of bonus points. ... Every single person is important. We had a couple new kids come out, including a freshman, who might not normally be ready for varsity, but even they scored points. Without guys like that, we don't win."
That's the nature of the new qualifying format for team state. The system, implemented this year due to the pandemic, leaves behind the traditional dual format for team sectionals in favor of getting it all done at once during individual sectionals.
Teams no longer needed to beat each other head-to-head. They just needed to have the best overall showings from individuals.
For a squad like Cadott, which sports quality depth across its lineup with some state championship contenders sprinkled in, it was the perfect opportunity.
That's not to say they couldn't have made it to state through the traditional setup. But the Hornets didn't mind the new system either.
"I liked it this year because it worked out for us," Tegels said. "But honestly, I think it would have worked out either way. We're still one of the best dual teams in the state, but the new format worked out in our favor so I liked it."
Of course, before they turn their attention to team state in two weeks, the Hornets are gearing up for individual state in Wausau this weekend.
Sonnentag is a defending state champion and enters the tournament unbeaten at 16-0. Wahl took second at 152 pounds last season and carries a 15-1 record to state.
Drier (15-2) was a state qualifier last winter, while Tegels (15-1) is back after qualifying in 2019.
"These kids have a goal of placing high at state, so we're training them to do the absolute best they can," Spaeth said. "We talk about having confidence and not being afraid to lose, as long as you do your absolute best."
Then they'll return to Wausau the following weekend and go head-to-head with another squad in the Division 3 semifinals. Matchups will not be determined until the four teams are seeded.
The last time the Hornets reached this point, they became co-state champions after tying Mineral Point in the state finals.
The Hornets are ranked No. 4 in Division 3 heading into state. The other three qualifiers — Coleman, Random Lake and Mineral Point — are all ranked ahead of them, in that order.
"I think we'll have a good shot as long as everyone comes prepared to do their jobs," Sonnentag said. "Everybody's got to come to wrestle. We're not ranked No. 1 right now, but anything can happen."