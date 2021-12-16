Kaleigh Herrick knows what it's like to be the only girl on a team full of boys.
Five years ago, Herrick was the sole female wrestler on the Eau Claire North wrestling squad. By the Huskies' estimates, she was the first and only girl to suit up in the sport in North's history at the time. It was a situation that plenty of girls have found themselves in across the state if they wanted to get on the mat to be a wrestler.
"It was fun, but I feel like it would have been a little bit easier if there were a girls team," Herrick said. "I was close with my teammates, but as the only girl on the team, it was just a little bit weird in that way."
Now, just a handful of years later, she's around for another milestone for the Huskies' program. North has a girls wrestling team for the first time this winter, with seven girls on board for the debut season. Herrick is one of the group's assistant coaches.
The WIAA will host a girls wrestling state tournament for the first time this season, another sign of the sport's rapid growth in recent years. Girls have been able to wrestle with the boys in the past, but a growing number of schools have formed girls teams recently.
"Nobody really understands how big women's wrestling is becoming in Wisconsin, and I just think it's a really big deal," Herrick said. "Thinking back to when I was in high school, there were no girls wrestlers really, in this area at least. Now just the fact that we're getting to the point where there are all-girl tournaments and the WIAA has a girls state tournament, that's a really big deal from even just five years ago."
That trajectory has held true at North. After only having one female wrestler in school history, there are now seven girls on the team. Most are getting their first taste of the sport in any capacity.
"I was pretty excited to hear that there was going to be a team this year," sophomore Tatum Carey said. "I liked the idea of being able to get stronger and working toward that with a team. And with how difficult wrestling is, I wanted to have a challenge."
They may be new, but the Huskies aren't just happy to be there. They're dominating. The North girls have won both of the tournaments they've entered so far this season.
Despite only learning the sport recently, they've taken to it quickly.
"In practice, sometimes they can be afraid to make mistakes," said another assistant coach, Lynsey Anderson. Like Herrick, she wrestled in high school before stepping into a coaching role. "But when they're out there on the mat, it doesn't show at all. They go out there and give it their all. They may get into positions that they might not know, but they're able to get out of them. I think that's so important in wrestling. You might not know what you're dealing with or how to get out of it, but you can if you have grit. And they definitely have that."
That mentality has led to plenty of wins early on. The Huskies won the Blackshirt Invitational in Waukesha, their first tournament, and followed it up by winning their home Husky Invite last weekend. The thrill of winning is only spurring the Huskies on.
"When you hear the ref slam the mat and know that you pinned someone for the first time, it's life-changing," junior Cambree Lokken said. "It really is. It felt really good."
Some wrestlers, like Lokken, only learned about the sport at the beginning of the season. Others, like Sydni Schindler, have had a little more exposure. Schindler's brother wrestled for North and served as an inspiration for her to get involved.
"He inspired me and showed me how hard it was. But I always heard him say that you'll never be closer to a group of people than your wrestling team," Schindler, a sophomore, said. "I agree. I've never felt closer to a group of people and felt more comfortable around them. So he just inspired me to push myself and work hard."
Whatever their background in the sport, the girls are having fun with it and reaping the rewards. They'll close out their first year on the mat at the state tournament in La Crosse in late January. It's an open tournament, meaning they'll all be allowed to compete if they wish.
"I guess the biggest thing with having the tournament is that people worked very hard to get that passed," Anderson said. "So just appreciating how much work people have put in for women's wrestling is so touching, and as wrestlers we're just that much more appreciative. It wasn't easy to get to where we are today, and we still don't have a ton of numbers in the state, but the fact that everybody can come together for this one tournament is making history. It's just incredible that girls are able to wrestle at that level and finally have a chance to shine."