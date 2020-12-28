MENOMONIE – When you hear about brothers wrestling, it is usually not this official.
It was an exhibition match, played after Eau Claire North and Menomonie’s varsity dual on Monday morning, but a familial battle between Girard Jones of the Mustangs and Lajuan Jones of the Huskies was the most intriguing pairing on the docket. Lajuan finally giving into his brother’s pleas helped make it happen.
“He’s been trying to get me to wrestle for countless years,” said Lajuan, a junior. “This year I finally decided to make it happen, and it’s like a dream come true.”
He flipped just in the nick of time. Girard is a senior, so this year was their last chance to face one another.
“It was a fun experience and opportunity,” Girard said. “I never would’ve thought I’d be wrestling my brother.”
It’s an unusual circumstance for two brothers from different schools to match up against each other in any sport. North coach Jake Rebhan hasn’t heard of anything quite like it in his 10 years leading the Huskies. He’s reached out to other coaches, and none of them have either.
The two boys live in separate households, thus the different schools. Lajuan’s mother, Lindsay, is Girard’s stepmother.
The only parallel Rebhan could think of was the film ‘Warrior,’ which pits two brothers against each other in a mixed martial arts match. And that story was constructed by a screenwriter.
“They kind of talk about (wrestling) being like a brotherhood,” Rebhan said. “But to prepare to wrestle your actual brother is a whole different thing.
“As soon as we found out it was a possibility I talked to (Menomonie coach) Ray Paul and was like, ‘We’ve got to set this up. ... We asked Lajuan ‘Do you want to wrestle your brother in an exhibition match?’ And he was all about it.”
The meeting, the first between the brothers at the varsity level in any sport, went to Girard. That was to be expected. This was only Lajuan’s second ever match – plus he typically wrestles on North’s JV team – while Girard is coming off a trip to the state tournament in Madison and is ranked among the best in the state in his class.
Just pushing it to three periods was an accomplishment for Lajuan.
“I was surprised,” Lajuan said. “I definitely didn’t think it was going to last three periods. But it’s a learning experience. ... Hopefully I can build on that.”
Girard admitted it was impressive, but also noted his little brother still has a lot to learn.
“We’re brothers, so we’re always going at it,” Lajuan said. “It’s just in our nature and stuff. He took away the win, so he’ll have bragging rights at family dinners and stuff.”
While Lajuan is clearly raw, Rebhan has already seen his natural abilities. The younger Jones says he regrets not listening to his brother earlier about wrestling. He’s starting to see what attracted Girard to the sport.
“With kids, if you can just find one positive thing, you can build on that and create momentum,” Rebhan said. “With him, he really has. His grades are really good right now. He’s working really hard in practice, he’s making a lot of improvements, he’s eating better. We were just talking to his mom and reflecting a little bit after the match tonight about how this good thing, just being around this group of kids on our wrestling team, have helped him make good decisions in other aspects of his life.”
Lajuan shared a similar sentiment when he spoke to his brother after the match.
“It meant a lot that he went out (to) tell me I’m being a good influence on him,” Girard said.
While post-match contact has been discouraged in coronavirus-related protocols, the two shared a hug before leaving the mat.
Who’s going to get between brothers in a moment like that?
“All I can say is watch out for the next one,” Lajuan said. “Hopefully next time I’ll be more prepared. It will definitely be a better match to watch.”