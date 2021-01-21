The state wrestling tournament at the Kohl Center is an experience in a class of its own in Wisconsin high school sports.
Enormous crowds take in the March of Champions on the final day of the tournament, then behold the spectacle of three state championship matches being wrestled simultaneously before them.
Fans roar and give standing ovations all while taking in history. But this winter, a staple of the high school wrestling experience will be different.
The WIAA announced last week that each of its three wrestling divisions will have a state tournament at separate sites. Division 1 will compete for glory in Kaukauna, Division 2 at Adams-Friendship and Division 3 in Wausau.
The noticeable absentee: Madison’s Kohl Center.
Due to the pandemic, the WIAA had to look elsewhere to host the state tournaments.
“Wrestling in Madison, there’s nothing like it,” Boyceville coach Jamie Olson said. “The experience that you get down at the Kohl Center is unbelievable. So for the kids to not have that opportunity is unfortunate, but I just keep preaching to my kids that hey, at least we get a chance to wrestle, to participate. Kids in spring sports last year didn’t get to do that. So we’re just enjoying every day and we’re fortunate that we get the opportunity to compete.”
On the bright side, the WIAA has also allowed for more flexibility heading into the postseason. Up to six teams were allowed gather at one time to compete at meets this week, and that will increase to eight teams on Jan. 30.
Regionals and sectionals will still determine state tournament qualifiers. Regionals take place on Jan. 30 and sectionals are scheduled for a week later on Feb. 6.
Qualifying procedures will be different though, at least at the Division 1 level. Ordinarily, the top four wrestlers in each weight class in Division 1 advance from regionals to sectionals. But in its revised rules released last week, the WIAA said the top two individuals in each weight class will move on.
To get to the state tournament, wrestlers will need to take first or second in their respective weight class at sectionals.
To qualify for the team state tournament, schools will need strong individual showings at sectionals. Team scoring will be determined by individual placements in sectional action. The top two teams at each sectional advance to state in Division 1, while only the top team moves on in Division 2 and Division 3.
Under normal circumstances, the team state qualifiers are determined by dual-style matches where squads go head-to-head.
“You’ll need to have some quality wrestlers at sectionals, probably need some champions to move on to team state,” Olson said. “That kind of opens things up. A team that may not have the best overall team but has the best individuals can now move on to team state, so that’s a change.”
The changes are many, but the WIAA’s confidence to move forward was a win of its own for wrestlers statewide. The sport had some of the strictest regulations of any sport at the beginning of the season.
“The Executive Staff and the WIAA Sports Medical Advisory Committee have become much more comfortable as the season has progressed with no major spreads of COVID-19 linked to high school sports or wrestling,” WIAA Deputy Director Wade Labecki said in a release last week. “While the plan provides for significant reductions, this is the best opportunity that we can provide for our member schools and their wrestlers considering the pandemic restrictions.”
Things have come a long way since November in that regard.
“Around Christmas break, we were wondering if our season was going to survive or not,” Olson said. “Now we’re to the point where we’re getting close and can hopefully hang on to make this happen. But there was probably a time where I thought ‘I don’t know if this is going to happen.’ Every day now we’re just fortunate to be in the practice room and to be able to compete.”
The finish line is in sight, and it’s a breath of fresh air for those involved in the sport.
“The kids have had a lot taken away from them this year, especially the seniors,” Eau Claire Memorial coach Sam Burzynski said earlier this season. “The fact that we can even wrestle to begin with is amazing, and getting to wrestle another team is even better.”