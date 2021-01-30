The qualifying field at wrestling sectionals will be even more select than usual this season.
That makes the number of Menomonie grapplers still around all the more impressive.
The WIAA lowered the number of Division 1 sectional qualifiers in each weight class from four to two entering this winter's regionals, making it that much harder to reach the postseason's second weekend. But even with the new standard, Menomonie still sent six wrestlers through to the next round at Saturday's regional at Eau Claire North.
The Mustangs produced three regional champions in Kellan Aure (132 pounds), Cody Kwak (220) and Girard Jones (285).
"I think it shows how much we've built since the beginning of the season," said Jones, one of the top 285-pounders in the state. "We grinded and worked super hard to get here. I think it shows our effort as a team and how much hard work we've put in to get here."
The six Mustangs — Menomonie's regional champions are joined by Brayten Casey (106 pounds), Zach Evenson (120) and Josh Boyette (195) — will all compete for state tournament berths next weekend in Wausau.
Jones, ranked fourth in Division 1 in his weight class, had little trouble locking up his regional crown. He won both of his matches by pin in the first period. He pinned New Richmond's Adam Stener in 1:06 in the championship match.
Aure battled through an injury to win a hotly-contested championship match over Hudson's Matthew Feia. Aure built a 6-0 lead before Feia tallied five straight points, but the Mustang pulled away for an 11-8 decision.
Kwak won his title by major decision over Eau Claire Memorial's Henk Boese, 15-4.
"It was a good day for our team and me as well," Jones said. "We're feeling good going into sectionals, feeling confident."
The Mustangs will bring a mix of youth and veteran leadership to sectionals. Jones and Evenson are seniors, Boyette is a junior, Aure and Kwak are both sophomores and Casey is a freshman.
"We're set up for the future," Jones said. "We want to kind of pass the torch along for the young fellas."
Christian Franchuk won a regional title at 120 pounds for Eau Claire Memorial, and will be joined by teammates Boese and Ethan Schermitzler (170 pounds) at sectionals. They accounted for the rest of the local sectional qualifiers from the North regional.
Eau Claire North's Carson Duerkop (126 pounds) and Chippewa Falls' Xander Neal (113), David Hughes (120) and Thomas Clary (195) both secured third place finishes to lead their teams.
With the most regional champions among local teams, Menomonie's confidence is understandably high.
"It's at a 10 out of 10 right now," Jones said. "We're excited for next weekend."