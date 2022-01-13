EAU CLAIRE — The Big Rivers Wrestling Rivalry trophy has a new home. In a dual meet that went down to the wire, Eau Claire North defeated Eau Claire Memorial 35-28 Thursday night at the Doghouse.
With the teams tied, North’s Riley Mercer won the 285-pound match by pin in the first round, securing a Huskies victory.
North head coach Jake Rebhan said it was a great back-and-forth contest.
“For it to come down to the last match — that’s good for both schools,” Rebhan said.
Rebhan said the crosstown rivalry is always exciting because of the familiarity between opposing wrestlers.
“(There was) extra nerves, extra excitement, you’re pushing a little bit harder because it’s going to be a close dual and because it’s guys you went to middle school with,” Rebhan said.
Memorial had won the previous four intracity matchups, including last year, when the trophy was introduced to the dual.
The trophy will be on display in the North wrestling room for the next several days.
“We’re gonna celebrate that for the week,” Rebhan said.
North senior Carson Duerkop said beating Memorial was one of his goals this year and it felt great to finally do it in front of so many home spectators.
“We fed off the (crowd’s) energy, and it helped us,” Duerkop said.
Duerkop earned a second-round pin of Memorial’s Michael Organ that gave North a 24-3 lead.
Duerkop, Mercer and Jin Yang all had pins for North. Yang’s win gave the Huskies a 30-20 advantage. North received an unsportsmanlike conduct in the following match and lost a point.
Rebhan said his team’s hustle, heart and energy were excellent.
“We really brought it tonight,” he said.
Memorial head coach Sam Burzynski Burzynski agreed and said the Old Abes gave great effort in the tightly contested dual.
“Win, lose or tie, this is a match they’re going to remember for years down the line,” Burzynski said.
Memorial won six of the nine matches in which both teams had a wrestler, an encouraging sign for the young team.
“I’m beyond happy with how we wrestled,” Burzynski said. “We’re getting better every day … Hopefully we can keep that rolling into the postseason.”
North never trailed because of three early Memorial forfeits, but the dual was close throughout. The Old Abes tallied consecutive pins from Brandon Peterson and Connor Anderson, and a few matches later Austin Loasching pinned North’s Tate Downey to make it 29-26 Huskies.
Memorial’s Logan Govek then won by decision to tie it at 29 before Mercer’s dual-clinching pin. Memorial received an unsportsmanlike conduct after the final match and lost a point.
The Huskies erupted after Mercer’s pin, and North hoisted the Big Rivers Wrestling Rivalry trophy for the first time, relishing the hard-fought victory.
North 35, Memorial 28
106: Trenton Hoesly (N) wins by forfeit.
113: Wyatt Ecklor (N) wins by forfeit.
132: Luke Beeksma (M) over Elijah Vlcek (N) by decision, 10-8.
138: Michael Halvorsen (N) wins by forfeit.
145: Carson Duerkop (N) over Michael Organ (M) by pin.
152: Brandon Peterson (M) over Mekhi Thomas (N) by pin.
160: Connor Anderson (M) over Taylor Frederick (N) by pin.
170: Evan Harper (M) over Cameron Olson (N) by technical fall, 18-2.
182: Jin Yang (N) over Jacob Cooper (M) by pin.
195: Austin Loasching (M) over Tate Downey (N) by pin.
220: Logan Govek (M) over Dan Otto (N) by decision, 3-0.
285: Riley Mercer (N) over Evan Artisensi (M) by pin.