DURAND – It was almost exactly a month ago that Boyceville hosted Spring Valley/Elmwood for a wrestling dual that would ultimately decide the Dunn-St. Croix wrestling championship.
The Bulldogs were coming off a rough week, according to Boyceville coach Jamie Olson, who said his team battled the flu in the run-up to the match.
Those ailments and SVE’s strength proved too much for Boyceville, which fell 45-30 on that Thursday afternoon.
It was a result they weren’t going to accept on Saturday when the Bulldogs had a chance for redemption at the Division 3 regional in Durand.
“People came in thinking we were going to lose it,” said Tyler Dormanen, Boyceville’s 152-pound wrestler. “I was nervous coming in and I feel like the team was too.”
For a moment it looked really bad for Boyceville, which entered the finals in a 30-point hole. But then momentum swung the other way and the Bulldogs clawed back to clinch the regional title with 258.5 points, edging Spring Valley/Elmwood’s 250 score by just 8.5 points.
“This one feels good,” Olson said with a smile. “It took all 14 boys to win this.”
Spring Valley/Elmwood jumped up to its big lead early but SVE coach Bill Hofacker knew it was going to be close.
“I moved a couple guys up in weight to try to get some extra points,” he said.
The big hole created an uneasiness within the Bulldogs.
“We were nervous,” 126-pounder Nathan Stuart said. “It’s kind of nerve-racking to see that big a deficit.”
Just before the finals began, Olson gathered his team together for a pep talk. It fired the team up, according to Stuart, and had them rejuvenated for the finals.
Despite the big point disparity, there was still reason for optimism for the Bulldogs. SVE’s lead was thanks in part to the fact that Dormanen and reigning 182-pound state champion Trett Joles had byes to the finals for Boyceville and therefore had yet to collect any points.
Then, when Dormanen pinned SVE’s Cross Hurlburt and Joles pinned Glenwood City’s Tucker Lagerstrom in their respective finals, Boyceville was right back into it.
“Those matches were big,” Olson said. “We knew we would catch up a little bit, but I didn’t know we’d catch up 30.”
In total, the Bulldogs had five first-place finishes with Josiah Berg (120 pounds), Stuart (126), Ira Bialzik (138), Dormanen (152) and Joles (182) all winning their respective classes. Conversely, SVE won three weight classes with Kaleb Casey (106), Nate Fesenmaier (170) and Travis Marty (285) winning their regional titles.
“It’s a match or two here or there that would have changed the score,” Hofacker said of the 8.5 point margin that decided the regional title.
Now the Bulldogs will get set for their team sectional on Tuesday in Cumberland.
“We’ve got our work cut out Tuesday, Saint Croix Falls is really good, so we’re going to have fun with it,” Olson, a Cumberland graduate, said.
After that, it’s on to the individual sectionals in Edgar on Saturday, Jan. 22.
“I believe there are some state champs on this team,” Olson said. “We have one returning state champ in Trett, but I believe there are some other kids on this team that can compete for that title.”
After Boyceville and SVE, Glenwood City took third with 167.5 points, Mondovi took fourth with 136 points, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm took fifth with 73 points and Durand finished in sixth with 64 points.
Mondovi produced four individual champions: Cody Wagner (132), Lance Crawford (145), Raith Bauer (195) and Nathan Pelke (220).
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm’s William Peters was the 160-pound champion.
Glenwood City had five wrestlers advance to sectionals, including 113-pound champion Andy Grant.