Sam Skillings was a state runner-up last winter, and now the Menomonie wrestler will have a chance to do one better this year.
Skillings won a Division 1 sectional title in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday, pinning D.C. Everest's Nick Klug just 15 seconds into the 182-pound sectional championship match.
Skillings, a University of Minnesota commit, took second place in Division 1 at 182 pounds last year.
Fellow Mustang Girard Jones also punched his ticket to state by taking second place at 285 pounds.
Chippewa Falls' Ross Kaz also earned a state berth, finishing as the 160-pound runner-up.
Division 2
Osceola sectional: Bloomer/Colfax had a strong day, producing sectional champions in Sawyer Best (132 pounds) and Bowen Rothbauer (152).
Baldwin-Woodville had a similarly strong showing, with Jordan Bonte (126) and Blaine Guthrie (182) winning titles.
Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee's Blaine Brenner, who won a state championship last year, was the 120-pound sectional champ. Teammates Preston Potaczek (160) and Tyler Krizan (285) also earned state berths.
Rice Lake's Carter Paulson was the sectional's 170-pound champion.
Regis/Altoona's Payton Kostka was the runner-up 152 pounds, good enough to punch his ticket to state.
Baldwin-Woodville's Max Ramberg is state-bound at 170 pounds, and Barron's Chase Peltier is going at 160.
Division 3
Edgar sectional: Three defending state champions from local schools booked a return trip to the state meet to defend their titles.
Cadott's Brady Spaeth was the 170-pound sectional champion, while Boyceville's Trett Joles was the 182-pound champ. Cameron's Tanner Gerber won at 113 pounds. All three will look to win back-to-back state championships next week.
It was a good day overall for both Cadott and Boyceville. Brayden Sonnentag (106 pounds) and Nelson Wahl (152) also won sectional titles for the Hornets, and Tristan Drier (132), Cole Pfeiffer (138), Steven Pfeiffer (180) and Ethan Tegels (220) also earned state berths.
Boyceville's Josiah Berg was the 120-pound sectional champion, while teammates Nate Stuart (126) and Ira Bialzik (138) also clinched state berths.
Mondovi's Raith Bauer was a state qualifier at 195 pounds. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm's William Peters clinched a trip to state at 160 pounds. Glenwood City's Tucker Lagerstrom took third at 182 pounds to advance to state.
Ladysmith's Derick Vollendorf (120) and Wade Stanger (285) are both state-bound, as is Flambeau's Bryce Best (170).
Cumberland will send Bennett Schramski (145) and Milan Monchilovich (220) to the Kohl Center.
Westby sectional: Blair-Taylor's Logan Shramek captured the sectional championship at 182 pounds, defeating Fennimore's Will Ahnen in the final. Whitehall's Liam Herrick (220 pounds) was the only other local wrestler to advance to state.