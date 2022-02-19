Kellan Aure captured a sectional championship on Saturday at Eau Claire North, highlighting a strong showing from Menomonie’s wrestlers in the penultimate round of the postseason.
Aure won the 132-pound championship in the Division 1 sectional at North. He captured the title by defeating Marshfield’s Keagan Cliver by tiebreaker in the finals.
Aure was one of three Menomonie wrestlers to qualify for the Division 1 state tournament. Brayten Casey (106 pounds) and Cody Kwak (220) are also headed to Madison after each took second place in his respective weight class.
Eau Claire Memorial’s Christian Franchuk took third place at 138 pounds. Chippewa Falls’ David Hughes was third at 126 pounds.
Division 2
Baldwin-Woodville’s Colton Hush (113) and Max Ramberg (195) both won sectional titles at Amery. Tyler Fink, Austin Schmidt, Hunter Gartmann and Mason Baribeau are also headed to state for the Blackhawks.
Regis/Altoona had a pair of state qualifiers in Deaglan O’Connell and Caden Weber. Weber was the runner-up at 182 pounds and O’Connell took third at 106.
Bloomer/Colfax’s Bowen Rothbauer qualified for state at 160 pounds. Rice Lake’s Carter Schulz also punched his ticket to state.
Division 3
Several local wrestlers won sectional titles at St. Croix Falls. Cadott produced four champions in Brayden Sonnentag (126), Tristan Drier (152), Dawson Webster (182) and Gavin Tegels (220).
Glenwood City had a pair of champions in Wyatt Unser (106) and Ian Radintz (113). Cumberland’s Dawson Johnson (120), Cameron’s Tanner Gerber (132), Boyceville’s Tyler Dormanen (170), Ladysmith’s Grant Rydlund (195) and Whitehall’s Wylie Dunn (285) also clinched sectional titles.
Several others qualified for state as well. Cadott will have three more headed to Madison: Kaleb Lodahl, Kaleb Sonnentag and Cole Pfeiffer. Stanley-Boyd’s Sasha Nitz and Breckin Burzynski will compete at the Kohl Center.
Other qualifiers include Glenwood City’s Gabe Knops, Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe’s Troy Duellman, Spring Valley/Elmwood’s Max Schmitt, Cameron’s Kayne Johnson and Tommy Quinn, Boyceville’s Ira Bialzik, Sabastian Nielson and John Klefstad, Blair-Taylor’s Jackson Shramek, Ladysmith’s Matthew Roach, Independence/Gilmanton’s Gavin Bragger and Cumberland Jack Chafer.
The state tournament begins on Thursday and runs through Saturday at the Kohl Center. State championship matches will begin following the March of Champions at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.