High school wrestlers might be justified in being a bit disappointed at how different things are this year.
Thanks to the pandemic, wrestling teams have had to change everything from what their schedules look like to how they practice on a daily basis.
But even with things looking much different, local wrestlers aren't dropping their heads. Far from it. They're meeting the challenge head-on and remaining upbeat about having a season at all.
"I can honestly say that at my school, we haven't had a kid complain one time," Eau Claire North coach Jake Rebhan said. "When they said wrestling was going to happen this year, everybody was just really excited. We've never had anyone complain about having to wear a mask at practice or the whole situation at all."
It's a good attitude to have, especially considering all the protocols in place around the sport. A typical wrestling season is filled with invitational tournaments and accompanied by a handful of dual meets. Wrestlers routinely compete in 30-plus matches in a regular season.
That won't happen this year. In its winter sports guidelines, the WIAA requires at least six days between wrestling competitions due to the sport's designation as high-risk. That means teams are essentially limited to wrestling athletes from other schools once a week.
But even with fewer competitions, teams aren't throwing a pity party.
"We need to make the most of what we are faced with and improve each day in all phases of the sport," Boyceville coach Jamie Olson said. "It's not time to feel sorry for ourselves, it's time to face some adversity and get better because of it."
The WIAA also strongly recommends mask use, and calls for teams to utilize small pods of players for practice — meaning the same two or three wrestlers practice exclusively with each other.
"As a coach, as a school, we're following the guidelines that they've established and doing those different things to keep our practices focused and efficient, and also do what we can to minimize contact between athletes," Rebhan said. "In a typical year, we'd really be switching up (practice) partners a lot so they could see someone who has a different style, different way of attacking things, stuff like that. ... Now we've got them doing some pretty unique things to minimize contact as much as possible."
It's a system that helps with social distancing during the pandemic, but it can leave wrestlers in a less-than-ideal situation. If their practice partner is missing from practice, they'll need to shadow wrestle and do other solo work to pass the time.
And when the time comes to take the mat for an actual competition, they'll need to savor the opportunity. There will be far fewer of them this winter, and they only last a maximum of six minutes, sometimes ending in a matter of seconds.
That's why coaches are preaching the idea of relishing every moment spent on the mat. Speaking of his expectations for the season, Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee coach Greg Burzynski put it bluntly.
"Honestly, just get as many matches in as we can," he said.
At least when it comes down to the actual wrestling itself, it's still the same sport. The procedures leading up to and following a match are different, but it's still wrestling.
"Obviously it's different, but there are a lot of things that are the same," Rebhan said. "The coolest thing about the sport is that two guys meet in the center of the circle, they've got their shoes, headgear, singlet — and this year a mask — and they wrestle for six minutes, put their heart and soul into it. At the end, one guy gets his hand raised and gets to own that, and the other guy doesn't and gets to own that. Then you move forward. So while there are a lot of things that are different, a lot is still the same."
That's partly what keeps the wrestlers motivated to do everything the right way — the thrill of competing, no matter how short or the type of competition it is.
"If you go out there and pin a guy in one minute and that's your only match of the week, that might be a little bit of a bummer," Rebhan said. "But just focusing on competing in everything we do, whether it's in the wrestling room or the weight room or going to a dual, that's what we want to do."