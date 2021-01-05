A long-established rivalry will add a bit of history this week.
Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial have squared off on the wrestling mat every year since 1962. But for the first time in the history of the rivalry, the winner of Thursday’s matchup will have something concrete to show for it.
The two programs have teamed up to create a rivalry trophy, with the winner of each yearly dual earning the right to bring home some hardware along with the usual bragging rights.
The traveling trophy, dubbed the Big Rivers Wrestling Rivalry trophy, will be awarded for the first time when the Old Abes and Huskies go head-to-head on Thursday. The idea was conceived with a little inspiration from one of the region’s most well-known rivalry showdowns.
During exit interviews at the end of last season, the Huskies and their coaches brainstormed ways to jazz up the wrestling experience. The Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe, staged between the University of Wisconsin and University of Minnesota football teams, surfaced in the conversation.
“The idea came from the kids watching the Wisconsin vs. Minnesota football game, where they get the big axe at the end of the game,” North coach Jake Rebhan said. “They said it would be really cool to have a traveling trophy with Memorial.”
So Rebhan came up with a few design concepts and shared them with Memorial coach Sam Burzynski. The two agreed on a look, and the trophy was born.
“I’m really excited, and I think all the kids are really excited for it,” Burzynski said.
“I showed them the trophy the other day and it got them pumped up for it. Everybody’s thinking about that trophy. Obviously it means a lot to these kids, being an intracity dual. It’s my first year here, and you can already feel the rivalry between the two schools.”
The trophy sports a map-style layout of Eau Claire, with the two schools’ logos placed geographically. The name pays homage to both the Big Rivers Conference and the Eau Claire and Chippewa Rivers which run through the city.
In a year where the sport has been drastically affected by the pandemic, the athletes appreciated a chance to win some hardware — especially against their crosstown foe.
“It’s definitely something extra to compete for,” North junior Mekhi Thomas said. “We have friends over there, and it just adds some more competition between us. It definitely makes it more fun.”
And having the opportunity to compete for a title is a reward in and of itself too.
“The kids have had a lot taken away from them this year, especially the seniors,” Burzynski said. “The fact that we can even wrestle to begin with is amazing, and getting to wrestle another team is even better. Now that we get to do it for a trophy, get to win a little something, it makes it that much better. It’s the perfect year to start it, because after so much was taken away, we can finally give something back to these kids who have worked so hard.”
The Old Abes won last year’s dual 54-27, their third victory in a row in the series.
The intracity dual always brings some extra energy to both schools’ wrestling rooms, but the addition of the trophy has added another layer.
“We’ve noticed in practice that the kids have stepped it up a little bit, just because they know that’s on the line on Thursday,” Rebhan said. “I do think that it adds to the energy level a little bit.”
The familiarity between the two programs adds to the excitement too. Many of the wrestlers know their opponents, and there’s even a connection between the two coaches. Burzynski was formerly an assistant with Rebhan at North.
For now, the trophy sits in an office at North. But come Thursday, it’ll make its way to a team’s wrestling room for the first time. Each side wants to be the first to earn it.
“I’m excited, I think it’ll be a cool addition to the rivalry,” Memorial senior Ethan Schermitzler said. “It would definitely be cool to be able to be the first ones to put it in our trophy case.”