This weekend played host to several postseason matchups in boys’ and girls’ basketball, as well as state tournaments for gymnastics and boys’ hockey.
In boys’ basketball, Eau Claire Memorial hosted Oshkosh West Friday for the second round of playoffs. The No.1 seed Old Abes couldn’t hold off the Wildcats, and they fell to the No. 16 seed 78-71 in a major upset. Memorial is graduating six seniors: Peter Albert, Ben Mestelle, Avery Schroeder, Mason Stoik, Connor Welsch and Walker Johnson.
In another upset, the Colfax girls beat the previously undefeated Neillsville team Saturday, effectively punching their ticket to the state tournament this weekend. The Vikings took the Warriors 39-37 in Osseo-Fairchild. They will play Thursday evening against Laconia at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wis.
Also playing in the state tournament are the McDonell girls, who took Siren 70-48 Saturday in Barron to win the Sectional Championship. The Lady Macks will play Friday morning against an undefeated Albany team.
Other basketball games of note for the weekend include Fall Creek taking Colfax Friday 78-51 and going on to best Spring Valley 60-45 Saturday to take the regional championship. They play Whitehall on Thursday in Osseo-Fairchild. Tipoff is 7 p.m.
The Menomonie boys fell Friday to Medford 73-41 in Medford. The Mustangs will graduate four seniors: Clayton Fanetti, Trey Mensing, Charlie Morning, and David Brown.
As for the girls, Blair-Taylor beat Belmont 62-57 on Saturday, taking the Sectional Championship title and punching their ticket to the state tournament. They play Friday after the McDonell game.
The Eau Claire Memorial girls fell to Neenah Friday 74-65. The Abes will graduate six seniors: Lily Cayley, Ella Zeutschel, Chloe McKinley, Isabella Tangley, Brenna Lasher and Kallie Mitchell.
Also ending their seasons this weekend were Elk Mound and Menomonie.
Menomonie was also represented at the state hockey tournament. They fell to New Richmond 10-0 Thursday. New Richmond went on to win the Division 2 championship Saturday, beating out Oregon 5-1.
As for state gymnastics, the Chippewa Falls/McDonell co-op took third with 140.50000 points. Izzy Keck tied for eighth place in the floor exercise and tied for fifth in vaulting. For the Eau Claire co-op, Lexis Pedersen took seventh in the balance beam and Lauren Campbell took seventh in vaulting.
Not much is on the docket this week for preps. The girls’ state basketball tournament kicks off in Green Bay on Thursday, and the next round of boys’ basketball playoffs is also on Thursday.