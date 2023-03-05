Colfax GBB

The Colfax girls celebrate after their 39-37 Sectional Championship win over Neillsville on Saturday. 

 Staff Photo by Branden Nall

This weekend played host to several postseason matchups in boys’ and girls’ basketball, as well as state tournaments for gymnastics and boys’ hockey.

In boys’ basketball, Eau Claire Memorial hosted Oshkosh West Friday for the second round of playoffs. The No.1 seed Old Abes couldn’t hold off the Wildcats, and they fell to the No. 16 seed 78-71 in a major upset. Memorial is graduating six seniors: Peter Albert, Ben Mestelle, Avery Schroeder, Mason Stoik, Connor Welsch and Walker Johnson.