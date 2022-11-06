GREEN BAY – When faced with adversity, the McDonell Central Catholic volleyball team knew exactly who they could rely on.
Each other.
After losing the first set in the WIAA Division 4 state title game Saturday, the No. 1 seed Macks picked each other up and swept the next three sets, defeating No. 3 seed Monticello 22-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-16 to repeat as state champions.
Senior Gracie Goettl helped fuel the Macks’ resurgence, finishing with 13 kills and 19 digs.
The Macks persevered, Goettl said, “because we trust each other and we trust each other to make the plays. We’ve built a really strong connection throughout the whole season. I think that showed even today when we were down – that we can push through those hard times because we trust each other.”
Added fellow senior Sydney Retzlaff: “We built a really big bond over this past season. We go through hard times, and we celebrate the good times. We’ve found ways to get out of those hard times so we have more good times.”
It turned out to be a great time as the Macks (41-12) hoisted the gold trophy overhead on the Resch Center court in front of their cheering fans while sharing hugs, smiles and memories to last a lifetime.
“This piece of metal is great, it’s awesome, everyone loves that,” McDonell coach Kat Hanson said. “But it’s the memories that are way more important that are created in the process of obtaining that.”
Early in Saturday’s showdown, it appeared those memories might not be so happy as Monticello (31-2), making its first appearance in a state title game, jumped out to a 12-4 lead before holding off the Macks 25-22.
In the second set, McDonell shook off its early nerves to take a commanding 20-8 advantage before fending off the Ponies’ charge, 25-22. From there, the Macks cruised to victories in the third and fourth sets.
“Even after being down a big chunk in the beginning of the first set, we were able to stay composed and mentally battle back from that,” Hanson said. “I think it’s a testament to how close these girls are as a team and our ability to trust in each other and know that we’ve been battle tested and we can do it again.
“As the match settled in, we were able to execute our game plan better and just make plays when we had to make plays. I’m so proud of all that they’ve done and all that they’ve put in to be at this moment.”
McDonell junior Abby Bresina finished with seven aces – one fewer than all other players in the game combined – to ensure the Macks stayed ahead for good. She also recorded 32 assists and eight digs.
“(Bresina) served really effective short today,” Hanson said. “She has a great short serve, she also has a great deep serve, and she did really well today executing that. As the match went on, her serve wore on them. She went back and hit her spots, and it put us in a great position and she came up with some big points when we needed them.”
Hanson said she will remember this team for supporting each other through thick and thin.
“As we reflect back on (the start of the season), they worked hard, they worked hard in practice, they allowed us to push them, they allowed us to put them in tough situations that may have been very frustrating knowing that the reward on the back side is really good,” she said. “This group is a very special group where they truly care about each other. … This group is truly selfless.”
Added Retzlaff: “I’m just really really grateful for this season and the connections that we built. It turned into not only a volleyball game, but we actually care about each other and we love each other. We’re just a really big, good group of friends and I think that not only winning the state championships but also the friendships we’ve built over the season is something we’ll have forever.”
McDonell senior Marley Hughes finished with a team-high 15 kills and eight digs.
Afterward, she expressed relief about repeating as state champions after knowing a target was on the Macks’ backs all season long.
“A sigh of relief,” she said. “It feels good to win.”
Other stat leaders for McDonell included junior Aubrey Dorn (nine kills, nine digs), senior Josie Witkowski (eight kills, eight digs), junior Alayna Crawford (seven kills), junior Anna Thaler (three kills, five digs), junior Emily Cooper (19 digs, 13 assists, one kill) and Retzlaff (nine digs, three assists).