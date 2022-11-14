Menomonie illustrated the Big Rivers Conference’s continuing parity in 2021-22, finishing atop the division with a 14-1 record (22-3 overall). It was two games ahead of Rice Lake, and an impressive rise from a 6-6 conference record the prior season.

Menomonie capped last season with its first appearance at state. While the season ended in a semifinal loss to No. 1 seed Notre Dame, Menomonie fought hard and managed to come within two points of their opponent in the second half. But a late run by Notre Dame saw them pull away.