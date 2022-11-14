Menomonie illustrated the Big Rivers Conference’s continuing parity in 2021-22, finishing atop the division with a 14-1 record (22-3 overall). It was two games ahead of Rice Lake, and an impressive rise from a 6-6 conference record the prior season.
Menomonie capped last season with its first appearance at state. While the season ended in a semifinal loss to No. 1 seed Notre Dame, Menomonie fought hard and managed to come within two points of their opponent in the second half. But a late run by Notre Dame saw them pull away.
Will this be the year the conference sees a repeat? Recent history suggests it will be tough.
The conference hasn’t seen a school repeat as girls basketball champion in years, with a new team crowned annually for the past six seasons.
Like any high school team, Menomonie faces turnover. And it lost some big guns following last season. Emma Mommsen, the All-Northwest Player of the Year and BRC Player of the Year, is gone. So is Helen Chen, who was a first team All-BRC player.
Mommsen’s 14.6 points per game will be tough to replace. The total was the fifth-highest in Big Rivers, and Chen was ninth with 10.4 ppg.
“We will look a little different this year, but we are looking forward to getting back together and working hard each day,” said Coach Storm Harmon.
Menomonie opens conference play Nov. 29 when the team travels to Rice Lake.
Just who is Menomonie looking over its shoulder for? The team to watch could well wind up being Eau Claire Memorial.
Memorial finished third in the conference last season, going 10-4 in the conference and posting a 17-7 overall record. Memorial has trended up over the past couple seasons. The team has grown from a young squad two seasons ago to a genuine conference threat.
Coaches think the Old Abes could mount a strong campaign for the conference this year, with multiple conference coaches tipping the team to be the champion.
Hudson, which finished in the middle of the pack last season, may also be a team to watch. The 7-6 conference record was out of the top tier, but an overall record of 12-10 showed the team could win. The team is widely expected to contend for a top-three spot in the conference this season.
It could also be a serious mistake to sleep on Rice Lake’s chances this season. The team finished just two games behind Menomonie in 2021-22, and some expect the team to have a strong chance to challenge for the top spot this year.
While the team loses Brynn Olson to graduation after a season that saw her earn first team all-conference honors, it is far from bereft of talent. Eliana Sheplee, a junior this year, was also an all-conference first team pick.
Memorial’s intra-city rival Eau Claire North finished just below .500 last season, and Coach Jill Italiano said the team has a pair of returning starters from that campaign. Brya Smith and Jayden Smith, a senior and junior, respectively, lead the team into the season. Brya averaged eight points and eight rebounds per game last year, while Jayden shot 46 percent from behind the three-point line.
But North lost a reliable scorer in Reanna Hutchison, who averaged 16.4 points, four rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. Hutchison finished the season as the top scorer in the Big Rivers Conference.
Still, North is being picked to finish as high as third by some, and if the conference is as close as it was last year just a couple breaks could make it a memorable season. Italiano will be looking to a solid core of returning players to step into the gap.
“I feel we will be competitive in our games this season and the season will be positive,” she said. “We have strong leadership from our seniors and great energy with many returning players.”
Those bonds are exactly the kind of things coaches look for. Italiano’s comments echoed those from Harmon, who said Menomonie has “a wonderful group of returning athletes who genuinely care about one another and respect the daily grind.”
And, in a conference that seems to see a new champion every year, those bonds could spur surprises in the upcoming season.