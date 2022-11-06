GREEN BAY – A few tears were shed, no doubt.
But as the Bloomer girls volleyball team huddled together one last time Friday following a season-ending defeat, players and coaches alike were more interested in sharing smiles, laughs and stories.
“The one thing I really wanted this team to have is fun during the game, even if we were struggling and down,” Blackhawks senior Bella Seibel said after No. 1 seed Xavier beat No. 4 seed Bloomer 25-8, 25-16, 25-20 in a WIAA Division 2 state semifinal game at the Resch Center.
“I think a main thing for us is to always have fun,” Seibel added. “At the end of the game, in the huddle, we were just talking about all the memories and how we were so proud of each other … and how this is (coach Heather Henry’s) favorite team … We were just talking about a lot of memories and how much fun we had.”
Bloomer (33-9) was making its second state tournament appearance, having also fallen short in the 2019 semifinals.
Nonetheless, the Blackhawks were proud of everything they accomplished this season, which included a co-championship in the Western Division of the Cloverbelt Conference.
“I think that our team did an amazing job getting here,” Henry said. “That was one of our goals at the beginning of the season, and we made it. … So we are super proud that we got here.”
Speaking about her seniors, Henry added: “It’s always hard to end your career, but to end your career at the state tournament is a bonus. It makes it a little bit easier. The tears are a little happier, even though they can be sad and it stings a little bit. I’m so super proud of every single one of them. We are a team, we are a family, and our team chemistry is what got us this far.”
The Blackhawks had their sights set on playing one more game at state, but a slow start was too much to overcome Friday. Xavier was hitting on all cylinders as it took the first set 25-8. After regrouping and shaking off early jitters, Bloomer played more consistently in the second set, falling 25-16, before giving Xavier everything it could handle in the third set and finally succumbing 25-20.
“I thought Bloomer really brought it, really tested us, put some pressure on us,” Xavier coach Luke Herriges said. “I’m proud of how our kids responded to that pressure, especially down the stretch in set two and set three.”
Junior Katlyn Jones helped lead the Blackhawks’ resurgence, finishing with a team-high seven kills and one ace.
She said that competing in the state tournament “was a good experience, and it was just fun to play here. … We’ll try to come back here next year and work our hardest.”
Other stat leaders for Bloomer included junior Amelia Herrick (14 assists, 11 digs, two kills), senior Jensyn Skaar (11 digs, one ace, one assist), junior C.C. Seibel (three kills, six digs), junior Isabel Rubenzer (three kills), senior Cicely Kiecker (eight digs) and senior Zoe Pielhop (one kill).
