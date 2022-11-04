GREEN BAY – Chippewa Falls didn’t go down without a fight.

Appearing in their first WIAA Division 1 state girls volleyball tournament, the Cardinals gave perennial state qualifier Burlington everything it could handle before the Demons pulled out a 23-25, 25-12, 22-25, 25-17, 15-9 victory in a quarterfinal showdown Thursday night at the Resch Center.

Chi-Hi at state

