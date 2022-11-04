GREEN BAY – Chippewa Falls didn’t go down without a fight.
Appearing in their first WIAA Division 1 state girls volleyball tournament, the Cardinals gave perennial state qualifier Burlington everything it could handle before the Demons pulled out a 23-25, 25-12, 22-25, 25-17, 15-9 victory in a quarterfinal showdown Thursday night at the Resch Center.
“We fought and fought and fought and never gave up,” Chippewa Falls coach Luke Heidtke said. “It was a successful season. … I’m so proud of our team.”
The No. 5 seed Cardinals, champions of the Big Rivers Conference and riding a 19-game winning streak, finished the season 41-3. The No. 4 seed Demons, making their ninth consecutive tournament appearance, improved to 38-4.
Chippewa Fall junior Paige Steinmetz finished with a game-high 19 kills and team-high 19 digs. She said she’ll never forget this run to the tournament.
“I think it was an amazing experience,” she said. “We all fought really hard. And I couldn’t be more proud of this team. Win or lose, we gave it our all. It was quite a ride.”
It was a roller coaster of a game, with Chippewa Falls pulling out close victories in sets one and three. Burlington got the upper hand in more lopsided scores in sets two and four.
Chippewa Falls hung tight right until the end of the fifth set before Burlington pulled away to advance to the state semifinals against No. 1 seed Oconomowoc.
Burlington used exceptional serving to its advantage against Chippewa Falls, recording 14 aces, many at key points throughout the game.
“We spend a good 20 minutes out of each practice serving,” Burlington coach Teri Little said. “We know that’s an area of the game we can really get a lot of pressure and neutralize people. … (Serving) is our bread and butter.”
Added Leidtke, “They served rockets across the net.”
Statistically, the Cardinals outpaced the Demons in several other categories, including kills (54-46), assists (53-44) and digs (71-70).
Chippewa Falls senior Sami Perlberg, who recorded 10 kills and 11 digs, said she and her team showed its grit on the state tournament stage.
“We come to play … doesn’t matter where it is, we’ll give our all,” she said.
Other Cardinals stat leaders included junior Maddie Hunt (11 kills), junior Sophie Robinson (11 kills, 17 digs), senior Maddy Bauer (44 assists, 8 digs, 1 kill), freshman Riley Terhark (2 kills, 1 dig), junior Olivia Sanborn (7 digs, 1 assist) and junior Mykle Buhrow (6 digs, 4 assists).