The 2021-22 season saw three Western Cloverbelt teams notch double-digit conference wins. Osseo-Fairchild and McDonell battled right to the end, separated in the final standings by a single game. Osseo-Fairchild won the conference with a 13-1 record.
It looks like 2022-23 could shape up as another fight between those teams, based on preseason expectations. But the rest of a talented conference waits in the wings if either of the two favorites falters.
Strong competition is nothing new for the Western Cloverbelt. Neither are photo finishes in the standings. Last season was the second consecutive one in which Osseo-Fairchild won the conference by one game. Both they and McDonell topped the 20-win mark, and Fall Creek’s 16-8 finish wasn’t far off.
McDonell Coach Don Cooper is optimistic, saying his team is aiming for the top this season despite losing three starters to graduation. He’s looking to senior Marley Hughes and junior Emily Cooper, both of whom were second-team all-conference players last season, to help lead the Macks.
Hughes in particular stands out. She has become the team’s all-time assist leader and has a real shot at hitting the 1,000-point mark.
Should McDonell take the title, Cooper said it would be a first for the school. Even without that, though, the team does have postseason experience, taking a trip to state last year.
Fall Creek’s last state appearance was two years ago. Coach Jason Martzke also lost three starters from last year’s third-place team. That creates a void in experience, but also paves the way for other “talented kids” to step up.
“We will need to find rebounding and consistent shooting,” he said. “But we will continue to play strong defense and have a good post game.”
Fall Creek’s players also have a lot of history behind them. The team’s last conference crown may have come in 2015, but it has a total of 19 titles over the years.
If there’s a dark horse team that could creep into the picture at the top of the conference, it could well be Cadott. The team went’ 9-0 outside conference play last season, but faced tough challenges within the Western Cloverbelt to finish 18-6.
The 9-6 conference record for Cadott could be a starting point for a breakthrough season and they’re widely expected to be in the hunt in the Western Cloverbelt. Coach Dave Hazuga returns all five of his starters from last season, giving the team an enviable level of experience.
Hazuga isn’t taking the season for granted, though, saying the goal is to “build on last year’s season [and] try to take another step up.
Regis Coach Teddy Joas will also field much the same team as last year. Four starters return, a luxury in high school sports. But, boy, was that one departing senior a big one.
Makenna Rohrscheib led the Western Cloverbelt with 19.5 ppg last season, with an additional 2.7 assists and 4.4 rebounds. And, while Ava Highman returns, she and her 11.9 ppg begin the season with an injury. Replacing all those points will definitely be a challenge for a team Joas described as “young, but with some experience.”
Who might pick up the banner? Ashley Chilson put up 10.5 ppg last season and Macyn Cullinan should see a boost to her 5.5 ppg. Chilson could well be a player to watch, especially as the season wears on.
“Ashley Chilson is a multi-sport athlete (tennis, cross-country, basketball, track) who has the possibility to make 1,000 points this season,” Joas said. “Barring injury, having a successful year would put her there towards the end, or very early next season.”