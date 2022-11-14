The 2021-22 season saw three Western Cloverbelt teams notch double-digit conference wins. Osseo-Fairchild and McDonell battled right to the end, separated in the final standings by a single game. Osseo-Fairchild won the conference with a 13-1 record.

It looks like 2022-23 could shape up as another fight between those teams, based on preseason expectations. But the rest of a talented conference waits in the wings if either of the two favorites falters.