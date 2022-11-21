The East Lakeland Conference looked like one pundits understood when last season opened. Bruce, the defending champion, looked strong again. That proved true.
Flambeau emerged as just a little stronger, though.
Observers thought Flambeau had the ability to challenge Bruce for the title, but few saw a 15-1 rampage through the conference coming. That one conference loss was the only one of the regular season for Flambeau.
Bruce stayed hot on Flambeau’s heels, notching a 14-2 conference record and went 18-6 overall. It was the second consecutive year the conference crown was decided by a single game.
New Auburn, the other team many thought might contend, wasn’t far off the pace with a 12-4 conference mark.
The 2022-23 conference schedule gets off to a very fast start, with Flambeau hosting New Auburn, but fans will have to wait a little bit for last year’s top teams to square off. Those matchups won’t take place until after the new year.
Flambeau visits Bruce on January 10. Those results will have exactly one month to simmer before a February 10 contest between the two at Flambeau. In between those two games there’s the second matchup between Flambeau and New Auburn, scheduled for January 20 at New Auburn.
While anything can happen over the course of the season, the East Lakeland looks like it could well be a three-way contest for the third consecutive year.