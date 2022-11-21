Birchwood boys basketball vs. Flambeau 12-14-21 (copy)

Birchwood and Flambeau face off in a December 2021 matchup.

 Photo by Travis Nyhus Rice Lake Chronotype

The East Lakeland Conference looked like one pundits understood when last season opened. Bruce, the defending champion, looked strong again. That proved true.

Flambeau emerged as just a little stronger, though.