Northwestern has been on a roll in recent years in the Heart O’ North conference.
Two years ago, the team put a first team all-conference player on the floor, two who made the second team and two more who received honorable mentions. Only one of those players graduated. The Tigers were loaded heading into last season, and it showed.
Northwestern lived up to expectations, going undefeated in conference play and losing only three regular season games overall. It’s not so much that Ladysmith or Cameron played poorly in their equal 12-5 conference records, it’s that Northwestern played amazingly well.
This season looks to be a little bit different. The top three teams are widely expected to be the same, but there’s a sense that Northwestern won’t be quite as invulnerable this time around.
And if you’re looking for dark horses, St. Croix Falls and Spooner come into the season after posting more than respectable records last year. Both finished 11-7 in the conference, and either could make noise this season.
Coach Brian Rogers expects good things heading into this season with Ladysmith. Like Northwestern last year, he lost only one key player to graduation; four starters return. He said the team is “looking to build upon last season’s success and make a tournament run.”
Teams facing Ladysmith will have to be ready to match up against fast players who have athletic ability to spare, Rogers said.
“We want to use our team quickness and athleticism defensively, and look to take advantage of this offensively as well,” he said.
It won’t take long to see precisely how Rogers’ team matches up against the defending champs. Ladysmith hosts Northwestern on December 6, just the second date in the conference schedule. The return visit takes place February 11.
But the key week could well be in mid-January. Cameron plays at Ladysmith on January 6 and hosts Northwestern on January 12. Those two games could have a lot to say about the eventual conference standings, and should be on any HON fan’s calendar.