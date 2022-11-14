Menomonie v. Eau Claire Memorial: What could be the top two teams in the Big Rivers Conference square off at Menomonie on January 6 and in Eau Claire on February 11. The two teams have high hopes entering the season, and these two head-to-head matchups could be decisive.
Eau Claire Memorial v. Eau Claire North: Crosstown rivals with a long history, the teams meet early in the conference schedule when Memorial hosts on December 15. The rematch will have to wait until late in the season, when North hosts on February 9.
Menomonie v. Hudson: The underdogs of Hudson get home court first when Menomonie visits on December 20. The return matchup is in Menomonie one month later, on January 20.
Dunn-St. Croix
Colfax v. Durand-Arkansaw: The two top teams the past two years, Colfax and Durand-Arkansaw are very familiar with one another. The teams will renew their acquaintance when Durand-Arkansaw hosts in an early-season showdown December 9. Colfax gets their chance on a home court on January 24.
Elk Mound v. Colfax: Elk Mound’s bid to break into the top runs into Colfax at home on January 5. But the road game at Colfax on February 7 could go a long way toward defining the Mounders’ season.
Durand-Arkansaw v. Elk Mound: The matchups between these teams wrap up before February this season, with Elk Mound hosting on December 13 and Durand-Arkansaw returning the favor on January 27.
East Lakeland
Prairie Farm v. Lake Holcomb: The first conference game of 2023 for Prairie Farm features a visit to Lake Holcombe. They play hosts to Lake Holcombe on February 10.
Heart O’ North
Barron v. Ladysmith: Barron looks to get back into contention after being picked to finish near the top last year. They get their first crack at Ladysmith on December 17 as the visitors, then play again at home on February 3.
St. Croix Falls v. Ladysmith: Two of the top contenders in the Heart O’ North, Ladysmith hosts St. Croix Falls on January 6, then travels to face them again on February 8.
Middle Border
Altoona v. Prescott: The rivalry picks up early this season, with Altoona facing Prescott at home in just its second game of the season on November 23. The visit to Prescott takes place on January 25.
Altoona v. Ellsworth: Ellsworth, potentially a team to watch this season, hosts Altoona on January 7. The Rails then play at home against Ellsworth a little more than a month later, on February 11.
Western Cloverbelt
Regis v. McDonell: The Catholic schools from Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls square off at Regis on January 6, and at McDonell on February 3. McDonell took both games last season.
McDonell v. Osseo-Fairchild: The teams play on December 16 at Osseo-Fairchild, the first of five consecutive road games for the Macks. But that flips with eight of nine games at home from Jan. 11-Feb. 3, including the January 28 rematch.