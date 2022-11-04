GREEN BAY – The McDonell Central Catholic girls volleyball team hopes history continues to repeat itself.

In a rematch of last year’s WIAA Division 4 state semifinal, the No. 1 seed Macks again asserted their dominance over No. 4 seed Wonewoc-Center, sweeping the Wolves 25-18, 25-13, 25-20 on Friday at the Resch Center.

