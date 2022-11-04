GREEN BAY – The McDonell Central Catholic girls volleyball team hopes history continues to repeat itself.
In a rematch of last year’s WIAA Division 4 state semifinal, the No. 1 seed Macks again asserted their dominance over No. 4 seed Wonewoc-Center, sweeping the Wolves 25-18, 25-13, 25-20 on Friday at the Resch Center.
Next up for McDonell, a chance to defend its state championship on the same court where it hoisted the trophy last year.
This time, McDonell (40-12) advances to face No. 3 seed Monticello (31-1) at 9 a.m. Saturday. Monticello rallied to upset No. 2 seed Athens 25-22, 13-25, 25-27, 25-21, 15-9 in Friday’s other semifinal.
Coach Kat Hanson said her Macks have handled the pressure well all season long of being the team to beat.
“I think that coming off a state championship season you feel that pressure – everyone expects that you repeat,” Hanson said. “And I think while that’s the goal, the bigger goal is to improve and become a team. We’ve already been successful at that. And so the rest is just a bigger blessing. And we came out today and did what we do best.
“Like (junior) Aubrey (Dorn) had said earlier, we’ve been here before and they know how to handle that pressure. They’re battle tested, and I think our performance out there this morning was a great testament to that.”
Dorn, who finished with eight kills and seven digs, said last year’s success at the Resch Center “gives us a lot of confidence knowing that we can go back to the championship game. … Since we’ve been here before we know how it is, and we don’t have as many nerves as we did last year.”
Macks senior Josie Witkowski added a team-high 10 kills. She said the team’s standards are high because “we want to live up to what we were last year.”
To accomplish that, Witkowski said the team plays within itself: “We’re a team where we just play as a team. We do our thing, we play our game and we don’t worry about what’s going on around us.”
McDonell also took advantage of its familiarity with Wonewoc-Center on Friday, Hanson said.
“I think the big piece was we knew what systems they run and how they run things schematically,” she said. Wolves standout Kelsey Justman finished with a game-high 20 kills, “but we were able to expose some of their other weaknesses and that helped us.”
McDonell, making its fifth state appearance, will be competing in its third straight championship game (it placed second in 2020). Monticello, making its second state appearance, will be competing in its first title game.
When Hanson was asked if she has allowed for moments to appreciate the Macks’ success in recent years, she said, “We really try to stay in the moment and enjoy the moments, because every experience is different. And we know that we’re not guaranteed anything. I think it’s great that we get to experience it with each other. Even the send off and the little things that happen along the way, we really try to be present in the moment and know that we’re creating lasting memories that we’re going to look back on when we’re old.”
McDonell hopes one of those memories will include a 2022 state championship.
Other stat leaders for the Macks on Friday included junior Emily Cooper (17 assists, six digs, one kill), junior Abby Bresina (11 assists, two digs), junior Alayna Crawford (five kills), senior Marley Hughes (six kills, nine digs), senior Gracie Goettl (three kills, nine digs), junior Anna Thaler (three kills, three digs) and senior Sydney Retzlaff (five digs).