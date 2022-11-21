Eau Claire Memorial entered last season looking like one of the top teams in the Big Rivers, perhaps the state. They lived up to the hype, posting a 13-1 conference record and taking the Big Rivers crown for the first time since 2016.
Can they do it again?
Not many people seem to be betting against the Old Abes being at the top of the conference when this season ends. While they lost three seniors who received all-state honors, the team looks primed to contend again.
If Memorial is going to be at the top in the 2022-23 season the team will have to remember one of the lessons from last year. Coach Chad Brieske said at the season’s conclusion that Will Boser showed he could put up big points every game “but he willingly sacrificed those statistics to raise the level of his whole team.” If they can play together again, conference observers think they could pull off the repeat.
Memorial isn’t the only team that lost significant leadership to graduation. Their crosstown rivals, Eau Claire North, return just one starter. Four graduated from the team that finished third in the Big Rivers last season.
Roscoe Ronnock’s 14 points per game will be missed, as will Henry Wilkinson’s 12.1 ppg. The missing offense from the four graduates would add up to a solid game anytime, so it’s going to be a question of who steps up.
Coach Michael Kessler comes into his first year with the team knowing he has some work to do with a comparatively young squad.
“We hope to compete each time we step on the floor. We lost a lot to graduation from last season, and we don’t have a lot of guys with varsity experience,” he said,“ so that will be the biggest hurdle to overcome early in the year.”
Chippewa Falls is at the opposite end of the spectrum. Coach Jason Proue has four returning starters, including Mason Monarski. Any opponent facing the team will have to take note of where Monarski is on the floor after he dropped 17.6 ppg on teams last season, along with 6.7 rebounds per game.
While Chippewa Falls didn’t see many votes as a top team in the conference in the preseason, the combination of experience and firepower means teams will have to take note. While Chippewa Falls finished last season 2-12 in conference play, Proue said he hopes to guide the team to “compete for a conference championship.
Who else may challenge Memorial? River Falls is getting some attention. They pushed Memorial last season, finishing 11-3 in the conference and 19-5 overall. The team is expected to perform well this season, contending once again.
And two dark horses to watch might be Rice Lake and Hudson. Both finished in the middle of the pack last season, with Hudson going 8-6 in conference and Rice Lake posting a 6-8 mark. But Big Rivers coaches think both teams may have what it takes to make some noise in 2022-23.