DURAND — Both canceled on, Durand and Cumberland football found a last-minute partner in each other Friday night. It made for a matchup that more closely resembled a late-round playoff game, what we would be playing right now if not for the coronavirus pandemic, than the regular season-closing contest it was.
Cumberland was hot out of the gate, scoring all its points in the first quarter, and fended off a strong Durand response for an 18-14 victory in a heavyweight nonconference clash in Durand. The Beavers, champions of the Heart O' North, enter an abridged postseason a perfect 7-0.
"We knew we were going to come down here and play against a quality team," Cumberland coach Corey Berghammer said. "Watching these guys on tape, we knew how physical they were. We knew we were going to be in for four quarters all night."
It appeared that wouldn't be the case early thanks largely to the connection between Beavers quarterback Maddux Allen and wide receiver Jack Martens. After going three-and-out on their first drive, Allen shot a short pass to Martens near the right sideline on the first play of the second. He was able to turn on the jets and run past a couple Panther defenders for an 86-yard score.
Cumberland started its next drive from the Durand 32-yard line after a sizable DaShaun Ames punt return and it took just four more plays for the team to get back to the end zone, This time it was on one of Cumberland's patented shovel passes from Allen to Martens for 21 yards.
An ensuing Durand fumble on the Panthers' side of the 50 helped Cumberland take a commanding 18-0 lead when Sam Schradle ran in for a three-yard score.
From there, it was bend and don't break for the Beavers.
"We were able to play with a little energy early on tonight and then as the night went on it seemed we got a little gassed," Berghammer said. "I think our emotions maybe got into us a little bit, and we got a couple injuries, and we had a couple other starters that were out too tonight. ... But I liked our kids battling in the second half even though things didn't go our way."
Injecting life into a potential comeback effort for the Panthers was a 12-play, 90-yard drive that ate up much of the second quarter. Simon Bauer, who finished with 152 yards to surpass the century mark on the season, finished off the methodical march with a one-yard TD run off a direct snap with 2:11 remaining before the break. Cumberland got down to the Durand 35 before the end of the half, but Ames kept it a two-score game with an interception.
The Durand defense would continue to come up clutch in the second half, forcing a pair of turnovers on downs. One came with the Panthers’ backs against the wall on their own one-yard line, when the interior worked to stuff Schradle.
"I was really proud of the way we responded," Durand coach Rod Rosemeyer said. "I thought we had a good second quarter. I thought we had a really good second half."
Panther quarterback Joey Biesterveld helped cut the deficit to 18-14 in the final minute of the third quarter when he found Ethan Fedie in the middle of the end zone for a 18-yard pass.
Durand (5-2) had just one drive with a chance to take the lead and got down to the Cumberland 34-yard line before failing to convert on fourth-and-6. They appeared set for one final chance after forcing the Beavers to punt with under two minutes remaining, but the dazzling Bauer made a rare mistake and muffed a punt. Ames was in the right spot to recover, allowing Cumberland to run the clock out.
"I'm a punt returner, it is hard to see those balls up there," Martens said. "It's not easy, especially when it's that high. We got a good kick and DaShaun was able to get on top of it. Big play."
Now both teams turn their attention to the playoffs, which will include all teams that haven't voluntarily opted out of postseason play. This year's football tournament is limited to two levels, with teams around the state grouped into foursomes.
The brackets are expected to be released late Friday night. It's a new experience, something Rosemeyer said he's not sure what to expect from. Both sides hope this nonconference bout against another talented foe will serve as preparation for whatever is to come.
"We kind of treated tonight's nonconference game as a segue to the playoffs," Berghammer said. "We're just excited about having a chance tonight to have that playoff-type atmosphere and face some adversity. Right now, we're looking at everything and not knowing exactly what schools are going to still be playing. We're just going to trust the WIAA and go wherever they tell us we need to go."
Cumberland 18, Durand 14
Cumberland;18;0;0;0 - 18
Durand;0;6;8;0 - 14
First Quarter
C: Jack Martens 86 pass from Maddux Allen (pass failed), 7:37.
C: Martens 21 run (run failed), 4:01.
C: Sam Schradle 3 run (pass failed), 0:35.
Second Quarter
D: Simon Bauer 1 run (run failed), 2:11.
Third Quarter
D: Ethan Fedie 18 pass from Joey Biesterveld (Bauer run), 0:55.
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): Cumberland (26-66): Martens 9-43, Schradle 9-29, DaShaun Ames 2-0, Gavin Jarchow 1-0, Allen 5-(-6). Durand (43-207): Bauer 22-152, Dawson Hartung 9-37, Dawson Kurth 7-18, Caden Berger 2-14, Biesterveld 1-5.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Cumberland (19-29-1-242): Allen 19-28-0-242, Ames 0-1-1-0. Durand (6-9-0-65): Biesterveld 6-8-0-65, Berger 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Martens 12-180, Travis Runberg 2-27, Jarchow 1-18, Ames 3-13, Ryley Otto 1-4. Durand: Berger 3-29, Fedie 1-18, Cody Wieland 1-13, Gunnar Hurlburt 1-5.