AUGUSTA — It appears the baton has been passed in the Dairyland Large. The ceremonial moment? Well, that’s easy to point to.
Melrose-Mindoro has lorded over the conference in girls basketball for the last four years. Equipped with multiple 6-footers, the team’s reign of excellence has included four straight undefeated Dairyland Large conference titles and three trips to the state championship game.
The only team that seemed capable of slowing the Mustangs down was Aquinas, which ended Melrose-Mindoro’s season in three of those years, twice in the state title bout.
For 66 straight games, no one in the Dairyland could knock off the mighty Mustangs. No one, until Blair-Taylor last week.
“Over the years Melrose has had fabulous players,” Blair-Taylor coach Duane Waldera said.
“Finally they moved on, they graduated. Now it’s our turn to jump in there. ... We’re ready for the challenge.”
The Wildcats, which moved up to the large division after winning the Dairyland Small last year, upended the Mustangs in dominant fashion last Monday. They used their usual formula, a strong one-two punch from the duo of Lindsay Steien and Abby Thompson, to secure a 68-38 triumph. The two guards combined for 40 points.
Indeed, it seems there’s a new sheriff in town.
“At the end of the day, we knew things were going to change,” Waldera said. “We knew this group was coming up. I think we’re the team to beat right now.”
It was Melrose-Mindoro’s first conference loss since Feb. 1, 2016 against Cochrane-Fountain City. The Pirates went on to win the Dairyland Large that year. Perhaps the Wildcats will accomplish the same feat this season.
That’s certainly a goal for this group.
“We want to be a team that can get the conference title,” Steien said. “Every practice we go in and want to get better, and every game we’ve shown that we are getting better.”
The Wildcats are rolling in the early stages of the season, now 7-0 overall and 5-0 in league play after a 70-32 victory against Augusta Monday night. Steien and Thompson entered the contest ranked No. 1 and 3 in the conference in scoring, respectively, and were their usual selves in the road win. Thompson scored a game-high 18 points, while Steien followed closely behind with 16.
They’ve powered Blair-Taylor as expected, and their ability to click together so well makes sense. After all, the pair of impressive young talents are cousins.
“We’ve been playing since we were little together,” Steien said. “Its just easier when you have that connection with each other.”
“We both know each other very well,” Thompson added. “We know what each other is going to do and we can both get it done.”
The Wildcats controlled play from the start Monday, scoring the game’s first 11 points and eventually forcing a running clock in the second half to secure a regular season sweep of the Beavers. It marked the program’s fourth double-digit triumph of the season.
It will be tough to match this recent era of Melrose-Mindoro dominance, but Blair-Taylor certainly is set up for long-term success. Steien and Thompson are both just sophomores. The Wildcats’ starting lineup Monday was made up entirely of underclassmen.
Learning on the job isn’t the only way the squad can improve following an already torrid start. Three players are still healing up from ACL injuries last year, including senior starter Emma Johnson. And while the backcourt has been a strength, Waldera said they are working to get more forwards into the rotation. They got that inside production Monday from Alivia Boe, who notched 10 points.
It all paints a pretty picture for Blair-Taylor. Perhaps a new chapter in the Dairyland has just begun.
Blair-Taylor 70, Augusta 32
Blair-Taylor: Abby Thompson 18, Emma Johnson 4, Lindsay Steien 16, Alivia Boe 10, Callee Wagner 5, Kierstyn Kindschy 8, Chloe Wagner 7, McKenna Boe 2.
Augusta: Aiza Larson 4, Phoenyx Knuth 2, Kennedy Korger 8, Sam Winsce 4, Kirsten Willms 2, Jordin Guntner 2, Clarisse Tepaske 2, Kennedy Schroeder 8.
3-point goals: Blair-Taylor 10 (Thompson 6, Steien, Kindschy 2), Augusta 3 (Schroeder 2, Winsce).
Halftime: Blair-Taylor 40-20.