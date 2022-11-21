Little change at the top of the Middle Border Conference is expected this season, with Prescott and Baldwin-Woodville both expected to battle again for the crown.
Prescott and Baldwin-Woodville were neck-and-neck through the season. Prescott edged out the title by compiling a 13-1 record, just a bit better than Baldwin-Wood’s 11-3. The teams were clearly at the top, with preseason favorite St. Croix Central coming in with a 9-5 record.
The runs by both of the top schools weren’t entirely unexpected. St. Croix Central may have been the defending champion, but both Baldwin-Woodville and Prescott were definitely on teams’ radars.
Coaches think those three teams will again contend in 2022-23. Prescott is a slight favorite, but no one expects St. Croix Central or Baldwin-Woodville to go quietly. But the showdowns will wait a little bit. The first head-to-head contest between the anticipated contenders doesn’t take place until January 3, when Baldwin-Woodville visits Prescott.
In the Chippewa Valley, the story was Altoona’s arrival. Altoona had some familiarity with the teams. The Rails played Prescott, Somerset and Ellsworth the season before joining the Middle Border, then faced Somerset again in the playoffs. They won all four.
But the Rails’ first season in the Middle Border was something of a baptism of fire. The team finished 4-10 in the conference and 7-10 overall.
Coach Paul Henrichs said prior to last season his squad had to be ready to face “top notch athletes.” That proved true. This year’s goal is simple: improve.
“We spent the summer getting stronger to compete in a bigger conference,” he said. “We look to improve on last year’s finish.”
Altoona enjoys the luxury of having a returning core of three starters. So there’s reason for optimism, even with the departure of Evan Peterson and Marsten Salsbury.
Altoona will get the chance to measure itself against one of the top contenders in mid-December, when they visit Prescott. And the season ends with Baldwin-Woodville’s visit to Altoona on February 23.