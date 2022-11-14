Altoona joined the Middle Border Conference last season and had an immediate effect. They finished second with a 11-3 mark, just behind Prescott’s 12-2 record.
The competition wasn’t entirely unfamiliar for the Rails, who had played four games against Middle Border teams the prior season.
There’s reason to think Altoona could contend again this season. Both the team and its coach bring a lot of experience to the game.
Michelle Peplinski is entering her 12th season, and Altoona didn’t lose any players to graduation last year. And last year’s season involved a bit of bad luck. Top scorer Alyssa Wirth missed four games due to concussion protocols. Tayah Christopher missed eight for the same reason.
Wirth brings a size advantage few teams can match. She averaged 12.6 ppg last year, along with 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. The 6-foot-five junior was the team’s lone returning starter last year, and she is a standout. The first Division I scholarship offer arrived when she was a freshman, and she has verbally committed to the University of Minnesota.
But teams can’t sell Tayah Christopher short. The 5-foot-11 senior averaged four assists per game last season, along with 3.1 steals and 3.8 rebounds. Throw in Josie Rondestvedt’s 11.6 ppg mark and 2.2 steals from last season and you have a team that can both put up points and take away opportunities from any opponent.
But reaching the top means overcoming Prescott, a team that has won the past two crowns. Their two conference losses last season were the only ones for the team in the past two seasons; in 2020-21 they went undefeated in conference play.
Fans should also keep an eye on Ellsworth. The team finished with an 8-6 conference record a year ago, a big step up from a 5-9 finish the previous season. Observers think the team could contend for a top three finish this year.
Unlike many programs around Wisconsin, interest in Altoona’s girls basketball is growing. Peplinski said the school has three teams “for the first time in many years.”
“We value our youth program players/coaches and know our relationship to them and our high school players’ mentorship … is key to continuing to grow a love for basketball in our Altoona community,” she said.
Middle Border Conference games begin at 7 p.m. Conference play opens November 22.